QUESTION: Can you provide an update on what’s going to happen to the old Gregg Florist on Pine Tree Road, the New Way gas station that burned on Marshall Avenue, the Jack in the Box and Texaco at Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway and Joe’s Pizza on the Spur? Why haven’t they been torn down yet? What information can you provide about them?
ANSWER: The city’s development services director, Michael Shirley, was kind enough to walk me through what’s going on with these properties. I’ll note that there’s a process the city has to follow to require property owners to take action to repair or demolish a building, and the city typically tries to give property owners the opportunity to address issues on their own before formal action is taken.
So, here goes: I’ll start with Gregg Florist, which, by the way, was once a beautiful, busy florist, and the place were I bought most of the boutineers my dates wore to high school formals a long, long, time ago. That building was under construction when its owners, Jeremy and Shanna Tidwell, got caught up in a federal drug bust involving synthetic drugs at the end of 2014. The work stopped, the building was boarded up and it started to deteriorate over time. The property was tied up in the process as well, Shirley said, but it has been released back to the owners as those legal proceedings wrapped up. The city did put the owners on official notice that the property needed to be secured and cleaned up and they’ve been working toward that, Shirley said. The property is not unsafe. Now, the owners have put the property up for sale, and it is under contract. The city will continue to follow up through the process, Shirley said.
Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta burned in December. The restaurant’s operator had been trying to purchase the building, and the city had been following up on the process. However, Shirley said the city has now begun the official process of getting the building’s owner to repair or demolish the property. It’s scheduled to be considered by municipal court next week, he said. The property’s owner is trying to sell it, and Shirley said any action the city takes on the new property would hold over to the next owner.
The New Way gas station has been torn down.
As for the Jack in the Box and Texaco near the interstate, Shirley said the Jack in the Box is compliant with city regulations and a “good example” of a vacant building that has been properly secured. The Texaco also is boarded up. He said city staff members would look at it to make sure it’s compliant in a planned code enforcement effort in that area of town in the coming weeks.
Q: Where can I buy a copy Audrey Daniels Kariel’s book about Jewish history in Marshall?
A: The former Marshall mayor’s book on the history of the Jewish community in Marshall is available at the Harrison County Historical Museum in Marshall.
“Audrey Daniels Kariel’s The Jewish Story and Memories of Marshall, Texas” sells for $15, with proceeds benefiting the museum. For information, call the museum at (903) 935-8417.
Q: I was interested in the story about the concrete block houses that R.G. LeGTourneau built in Longview. Is there an address or a street where we could view the houses? I actually came home from Markham Hospital to go to one of those houses, so I was just wanting to drive by and see.
A: The remaining houses we reported about are on MacArthur Street, near what is now Komatsu Mining Corp, formerly the LeTourneau plant.