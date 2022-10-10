QUESTION: I’ve heard of “lemon laws” in Texas for cars, but is there anything along those lines protecting consumers for large appliance purchases, such as refrigerators, oven ranges, etc.?
ANSWER: There is something similar, although it doesn’t pertain specifically to appliances.
I got help with this question from Rick McElvaney, a professor in the University of Houston Law Center who also is the program director of the Center for Consumer Law and director of the Texas Consumer Complaint Center. (Call that center for guidance at (713) 743-2168.)
Generally, appliances have a manufacturer’s warranty and possibly an extended warrant that can be purchased. As McElvaney explained it, Texas has the Deceptive Trade Practices Act. It has different applications, of course, but it does describe breach of warranty as a deceptive trade practice. It also provides recourse if someone sells you an appliance without telling you it has been damaged or doesn’t work properly.
Remedy under that law, however, requires a lawsuit. McElvaney said if the value is less than $10,000, you could file a case in a justice — or small claims — court.
“It’s very inexpensive to file those suits,” he said, and the justice of the peace over the court can guide the case “without more elaborate proceedings.” Cases involving more expensive claims would likely require an attorney, he said.
You also can file complaints with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau. Find more about those complaint processes at www.texasattorney general.gov/cpd/file-a-consumer-complaint.
Q: Why do we pronounce Kansas and Arkansas differently, considering that the only difference in the names is the first two letters?
A: Well, it’s the law. Or at least it is in Arkansas where there was some disagreement about this issue at one time. I’ll come back to that in a minute.
The reason I think they’re pronounced differently — and why there’s been some disagreement about it — is because the names weren’t created in an orderly fashion using our modern understanding of phonetics. Instead, the names evolved over time for each state as French, English and Spanish explorers arrived, interacted with Native Americans and started writing names on maps.
The website of the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office states, “The word ‘Arkansas came from the Quapaw Indians, by way of early French explorers. At the time of the early French exploration, a tribe of Indians, the Quapaws, lived west of the Mississippi and north of the Arkansas River. The Quapaws, or OO-GAQ-Pa, were also known as the ‘people who live downstream, or UGAKHOPAG. The Algonkian-speaking Indians of the Ohio Valley called them the Arkansas, or ‘south wind.’
The state’s name has been spelled several ways throughout history. In Marquette and Joliet’s Journal of 1673, the Indian name is spelled ‘Akansea.’ In LaSalle’s map a few years later, it’s spelled ‘Acansa.’ A map based on the journey of La Harpe in 1718-1722 refers to the river as the ‘Arkansas’ and to the Indians as ‘Les Akansas.’ In about 1811, Captain Zebulon Pike, a noted explorer, spelled it ‘Arkansaw.’”
The story of Kansas’s name follows a similar path, according to information on “Kansapedia,” by the Kansas Historical Society, and from the Kansas State Department of Education.
The state was named for the Kansa Indians.
“In the English language they were known as the ‘people of the south wind.’ The Kansa simply referred to themselves as ‘the people’ like many other American Indian tribes,” information from the education department says. “The name Kansas first appeared in print a long time ago. The French explorers were the first to write down the name of the Kansa Indians. They also named a river after them. One French explorer put the name ‘Kansas’ on a map.”
Kansapedia describes how the river for which the state is named was sometimes spelled differently by various explorers.
”Guillaume de l’Isle was the first to map the Kansas River. Carte de la Louisiane, created in about 1718, shows the Grande Riv[iere] des Cansez flowing into the Missouri at about the 40th parallel. Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville in 1722 wrote of ‘las riviere des Canzes, qui afflue dans celle du Missouri, (the Kansas river that flows into the Missouri.),” Kansapedia says.
Now, back to that law: the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website states that early in its statehood, the state had two U.S. senators who disagreed about how to spell and pronounced the state’s name.
“One was always introduced as the senator from ‘ARkanSAWa and the other as the senator from A’r-KANSAS.’ In 1881, the state’s General Assembly passed a resolution declaring that the state’s name should be spelled ‘Arkansas but pronounced ‘Arkansaw,’ “ the website states. “The pronunciation preserves the memory of the Indians who were the original inhabitants of our state, while the spelling clearly dictates the nationality of French adventurers who first explored this area.”