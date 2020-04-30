QUESTION: We are calling about Longview Transit. We are wondering why they are still traveling the road. You see people at the bus stop standing close together waiting on the bus. Why is it allowed to continue operating? Sometimes you see the bus and there’s no one on there at all. What’s going on?
ANSWER: Longview Transit has continued to operate during coronavirus restrictions because public transportation is considered essential.
The bus service helps people without their own transportation get to work — including people who help keep hospitals and local health clinics operating — and to pharmacies and grocery stores. Scott Lewis, general manager for Longview Transit, said that all across the nation, including in cities hardest hit by COVID-19, public transportation has continued to operate.
“It’s one of those services that is deemed essential,” he said.
Longview Transit is taking precautions, with the number of riders limited to 10 people per bus.
“Ridership is down so low it’s not an issue,” Lewis said. For instance, the bus system logged 299 riders on Friday and 231 on Saturday. Lewis said those numbers typically would have been more than 700 a year ago.
“We encourage (riders) to spread out on the bus,” Lewis said, and when possible every other seat is raised up on the bus to prevent people from sitting close together. Signs are posted on the buses and in the Longview Transit lobby recommending people wear some kind of face covering and maintain social distancing. Bus drivers also are required to wear masks, Lewis said. (The bus system provides masks to drivers, but some are wearing their own.)
Q: We used to get phone calls anytime there was bad weather, dangerous weather approaching our neighborhood. Now we don’t get them. We don’t know what changed, but I kind of worry about that because we don’t really hear the big sirens at nighttime because they’re far away for our neighborhood.
A: It sounds like you missed the announcement that the city of Longview changed the system it used to provide emergency notifications by telephone.
In February, the city of Longview changed from the CodeRED alert system to Smart911 by RAVE Mobile Safety. Even if you had set your phone up to receive CodeRED notifications, you must create an account in the new system to continue receiving notifications.
Register at LongviewTexas.gov/Alerts .
Q: I had a pneumonia shot two years ago. Is it still effective?
A: So, there are two types of pneumonia vaccines, with specific timing and other guidance provided about who should receive each one and when and whether repeated doses are necessary. I suggest you speak to your doctor to find out if you need another dose or a different vaccine, a decision your doctor will help you make based on your age, health conditions and medical history.