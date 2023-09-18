QUESTION: There was an unfinished canopy in front of Longview High School for a while that was tagged by the city because it wasn't permitted. What was its purpose?
Also, why hasn't the old guard building been removed from the parking lot, as it is taking up parking spots?
ANSWER: I'll start with the old guard shack. District spokesman Matthew Prosser said it is still used periodically by security staff, and there are no plans to move it at this time. He thinks it takes up one parking spot.
As for the unfinished canopy, you've probably noticed it's gone now. Prosser said it was part of a plan that former high school Principal James Brewer was leading to address some issues with the high school cafeteria.
"Those plans fell apart with his untimely passing," Prosser said. The canopy was relocated to the Forest Park campus for the agriculture science program there.
Plans are still in the works, though, to address the high school cafeteria issues through the district's bond proposal.
Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD's assistant superintendent of finance, said the cafeteria is the size of a 3A school's cafeteria.
"With only two lunches, it is impossible for all students to enter the cafeteria. It is also out of date and needs to be modernized in order to entice students to come to the cafeteria," he said in an email. "Currently, they roam around under the breezeway. We would like to convert this area into an additional dining room"
Longview ISD voters will consider the bond package Nov. 7. Proposed work around the district is divided into two proposals.
Proposition A is for almost $292 million and would provide funding for renovations at the high school, including those cafeteria changes, and a number of other projects around the district. Proposition B is for about $68 million and includes funding for a multipurpose student facility that would be used by the band, football and other programs. It also would provide money for renovations to baseball, soccer and tennis facilities.
Now, I've seen some online discussion about why the bond proposal doesn't include any funding for improvements to the swim center. Guidry has said the district is committing to using its regular funds to pay for renovations there if the bond proposals are approved.
Voter registration ends Oct. 10 for the Nov. 7 election, with early voting Oct. 23-Nov. 3.
For more information, visit greggcountyvotes.com/ or w3.lisd.org/district/bond2023.