QUESTION: What is the purpose of the “no train horn” signs in downtown Longview? I thought trains were not allowed to blow their horns. They do blow their horns in the middle of the night, every night. Can you explain what the ordinance means?
ANSWER: The purpose of the signs is actually to warn drivers and pedestrians about what’s known as a “quiet zone,” so they’re aware that the trains don’t have to sound their horns as usually required. The signs do not provide direction to the trains against sounding their horns.
“Quiet zones” are actually governed by federal regulations, not local ordinances.
“In accordance with a statutory mandate, (the Federal Railroad Administration) issued regulations which took effect in 2005 that require locomotive horns be sounded in advance of all public highway-rail crossings, and provide local communities the option of silencing them by establishing quiet zones,” information from the Federal Railroad Administration says. “Under the federal regulation, locomotive engineers must sound train horns for a minimum of 15 seconds, and a maximum of 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings, except: If a train is traveling faster than 45 mph, engineers do not have to sound the horn until it is within ¼ mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds. If a train stops in close proximity to a crossing, the horn does not have to be sounded when the train begins to move again....”
The regulation also sets minimum and maximum decibel levels at 96 and 110.
Local governments may establish quiet zones following federal requirements and in conjunction with the railroad and the appropriate state agencies. Downtown Longview’s quiet zone was established in 2005 for the at-grade crossings at Horaney, Center and Fredonia streets.
Quiet zones, however, are not absolute.
“Notably, in a quiet zone engineers have no legal duty to sound the horn, but may exercise discretion during emergency situations (i.e. the presence of a vehicle or a person on the track). Under federal regulations, engineers must sound the horn to warn railroad maintenance employees or contractors working on the tracks. If a railroad or individual engineer fails to sound the locomotive horn as required or is unnecessarily sounding the horn in an established quiet zone, they are subject to enforcement action by FRA.”
Q: Are there any organizations in Longview that collect tabs that you pull to open a soda can?
A: I am not aware of an organization that does that locally, but, if I’m wrong, I hope someone reaches out to Answer Line to let me know.