QUESTION: Six months ago or so ago, I remember reading in the newspaper where they were considering making a quiet zone at the Industrial Boulevard railroad crossing where Highway 80 intersects that road. Did anything come of that?
ANSWER: The Longview City Council earlier this year did authorize city staff members to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to make safety updates at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing there so that it would meet the requirements to establish a federal railroad quiet zone.
Assistant Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told me this week the city is still working with landowners and heirs to complete the necessary property acquisitions for the project.
It has taken “a lot longer” than expected, he said. Plans are to finish property acquisition this year, and construction could take place in August 2021.
Q: The Longview News-Journal printed a list of people on the ballot, and many were judges. How do you make an informed decision on a judge?
A: I’ve struggled with this one myself. It seems like these are the elections most removed from us, right?
The League of Women Voters of Texas publishes a good, nonpartisan election guide with useful information, including about the judges’ elections.
You can find the guide in English, Spanish and large print at my.lwv.org/texas/voters-guide .
Q: Who did the state of Texas contract with for the COVID-antigen testing program it just launched at Longview ISD and other schools?
A: No one. A spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which created this pilot program with the Texas Education Agency, said the program uses test kits provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and personal protective equipment purchased by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Q: Our Jimmy John’s sandwich shop was victim of COVID. I miss them. Is there a possibility we will get another one?
A: I have reached out to the local franchisee and the corporate office with no success so far, but I’ll let you know if I hear news from them.
Q: Can the Longview Police Department do something about the speeding that’s occurring in the Cheryl Street neighborhood in the Spring Hill area?
A: Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me this was already on the police department’s radar, and an officer was out there conducting traffic stops just Thursday.
Remember that you can report issues yourself by emailing LPD@longviewtexas.gov .