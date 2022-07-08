QUESTION: I thought the city of Longview was going to tear down the racquetball ball court at Jackson Park. Is that still going to happen?
ANSWER: Parks Director Scott Caron said the city does still plan to tear it down. It could happen before the end of the budget year, in September, depending on the availability of funding.
Q: What can be done to enforce the use of marked handicap parking spaces? I am handicapped and cannot walk without the aid of a walker. Today my wife and I scouted the parking lot at Walmart for a space for us to park. A young couple pulled into a space just before we got to it. They parked and walked into the store without handicap plates or a placard on their vehicle. My wife wrote down the license plate number. We have seen this many times. What can we do to when this happens? My wife went to the Service Desk inside and complained. They told her to call the police. Is that the correct action?
A: Yes, that is the correct step, but do so by calling the non-emergency number at (903) 237-1170.
Understand, though, that police will respond based on a system of prioritizing calls based on the nature of the call and officers might be able to respond right away. The Longview Police Department also has a trained group of people who help with enforcement. However, after COVID-19 hit, that group doesn’t have as many active volunteers.