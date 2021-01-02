QUESTION: Although I find their timing very suspect considering the soon-to-arrive Sparklight network, after seeing the Longview Cable full page ad in the Sunday paper touting the upcoming plans to make Longview a “Gig City” in 2021 — can you find out what the price to the consumer will be to bring this “super high-speed internet to the entire community”? Can you also find out why Longview Cable can’t or won’t make HBO MAX available to those that currently pay for an HBO subscription when many HBO providers make this an option for their subscribers?
ANSWER: I’m sorry I didn’t get a lot of good answers for you on this.
Walter E. Hussman Jr., CEO of WEHCO Media, the parent company of Longview and Kilgore Cable, told me pricing is still being developed for this new service.
“It will certainly be competitive with anything else that’s offered,” he said. But he said perhaps the “greatest benefit” is that Longview will be able to say that all of its residents have access to 1-gigabit service. Most people don’t need that level of service, but he said the local cable company would offer it to everyone.
“We’re doing this to build for the future,” he said. “Once we upgrade, we want it to last many years.”
He did reference a company in Chattanooga that started offering this level of service. I looked up prices there and saw EBP is charging $57.99 for 300 mbps; $67.99 for “The Gig;” and $299.99 for 10 GIG.
As for HBO MAX, that is a streaming service, which is normally sold directly to the consumer like Netflix and Prime.
“We can’t sell HBO MAX and Prime,” Hussman said.
However, I do see the HBO Max website lists various cable companies that do offer HBO MAX. That means those companies have entered into some kind of contract to make that possible, which of course, costs money, and was probably part of larger contract negotiations.
Q: Will we have to pay taxes on the new stimulus checks?
A: No. There’s kind of a complicated explanation for how that works — one good article I saw on Business Insider described the payments as “refundable tax credits.” So, there’s some good news to start off 2021.
ANSWER LINE NOTE: Nothing serious here. I just wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year. No doubt, 2020 was rough, so here’s hoping and praying for a fantastic 2021. I’m looking forward to it, and to lots of good Answer Line questions.