Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week and indulging in a little bit of sadness that her baby’s kindergarten year and her fifth-grader’s final year at Hudson PEP have been cut short. Please enjoy this column from June 11, 2010. She chose it just because it quoted now retired Sgt. Buddy Molpus.
QUESTION: Is it legal to turn left from northbound U.S. 259 onto Wal Street? There used to be a sign there that said “No U Turn.”
ANSWER: I could tell Longview Police Sgt. Buddy Molpus felt strongly about this question because he put part of his answer in all caps — the part that said it is “ILLEGAL” to turn left at this location.
There has been reason for some confusion at this location, though.
“Even without signs posted, (the left turn at this location) is illegal because you cannot cross the double-yellow line to turn left except the law allows it to turn into a private driveway. Wal Street is a city street, not a private driveway.
“At the intersections of roadways, the double-yellow line ends and does not pass through the intersection, making it legal to turn left unless otherwise prohibited.
“Additionally, U.S. 259 at that location has a painted median. It is illegal to drive over, across or in a dividing space, physical barrier, or section constructed to impede vehicular traffic except through an opening in the physical barrier or dividing section or space; or at a crossover or intersection established by a public authority.
“Therefore, driving across the painted median is prohibited. We are aware many motorists do this at this location, and we have issued numerous tickets at this location when the ‘No U-turn’ sign was in place.”
Molpus said there was a period of time when the police department was unable to write tickets at that location. The “No U-Turn” sign was removed, possibly during construction, and the repaving left no striping to make the turns illegal either.
“Only recently has the roadway striping been reapplied to the roadway, once again making it illegal,” Molpus said, and traffic officers will enforce any violations they see.
Q: Is there a city law against trash in a person’s yard? Also, what can be done to a person or children who throw trash in the street in front of their house on a daily basis?
A: The city has laws that govern both situations. Environmental Health Manager Geoff Heinicke said city ordinance prohibits trash that’s accumulating in a person’s yard as a public health nuisance. If a code enforcement officer sees it, including if the officer is responding to a complaint about the situation, the officer will work with the tenant or property owner to address the situation.
Heinicke said people are usually given a chance to address such problems before the city takes any enforcement action — filing misdemeanor charges in municipal court and possibly cleaning up the property and billing the property owner. You can complain to the code enforcement office by calling (903) 237-1285.
Heinicke also said it’s illegal to throw trash in the street under a city ordinance that prohibits littering.
Q: Where did the word “logo” originate?
A: It came from the Greek language and probably was shortened from the word “logogram,” from “logos” for “word” and “gram” for “what is written,” according to the etymology sources I found.