QUESTION: I encountered some mattresses in the middle of the interstate recently. Who are you supposed to call if you find those kind of obstructions on a highway?
ANSWER: I checked with our local public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jean Dark. She said that calling 911 to report a traffic hazard is appropriate. Callers should be able to provide a location, including the side of the road the obstruction is located by direction of travel.
Q: I’m watching the A&M women play volleyball. I’ve noticed each team has one player with a different jersey from the other five. What’s the significance of this?
A: That player is the “libero.”
The position isn’t used just in college volleyball, but I found a good explanation about how the position works in an ncaa.com article from January:
“Per the NCAA rules book for women’s and men’s volleyball, the libero is strictly a back-row player and can only be replaced by the same player it replaces. Also, a coach can only designate one libero per set....The libero, also according to the rules, cannot ‘complete an attack hit’ if the ball is above the net and it cannot perform an overhead set in front of the attack line — commonly called the 10-foot line — while still having teammates attack the ball above the net.”
Because of those restrictions, the libero “is often the best defensive player on the team and used as a second defensive specialist.”
Also, libero substitutions don’t count toward the NCAA-determined limit of 15 per set.
Q: On Second Street north of Walgreens, what’s the deal with that street that has the barricade?
A: You’re talking about Summit Drive, and that’s a private road that once was a public road.
In 2005, the people who live in that neighborhood complained about the volume of traffic they were seeing because of people using Hurst Place and Yates Drive/Hillcrest Drive as a cut-through between Judson Road and North Second Street.
So, the property owners purchased the street from the city for $2,325.60 and the city of Longview abandoned Summit Drive as a public street. The property owners there put up the gate and must now maintain the road with their own money. The city of Longview did retain a utility easement.