QUESTION: How come the Longview Police Department let the officer who was under investigation by FBI for solicitation of a minor resign? Why wasn't he fired? If he resigned, doesn't he still get his retirement from the city?
ANSWER: It doesn't matter whether he had resigned or was fired. The city of Longview tells me it doesn't affect his retirement benefits.
To review, former Longview Police Lt. Seth Vanover, who worked for the city of Longview from March 8, 1999 until Oct. 12, 2022, was charged in October with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
The city of Longview says the employment separation that followed was "resignation in lieu of termination."
"Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) is the retirement system that more than 900 municipalities participate in. TMRS is governed by state legislation and the separation reason of an employee has no impact on their retirement benefits," the city reported.
Q: I'm reading the News-Journal on Oct. 26 about a city worker fired for credit card abuse. It goes through the entire article talking about the former employee but doesn't refer back to the person's name. If she's doing all these bad things, why not say who the person is? I think this is a good example of bad reporting.
A: Ouch. Way to gut punch Answer Line first thing in the morning. I wrote that story, and I'm wondering if you read all the way to the end, where the last two sentences say, "The city declined to identify the former employee because there’s an open criminal investigation. She worked for the city for almost three years, starting in December 2019."
Sometimes I'm only as good as the information I can get at the time, and twisting people's arms to get information isn't an option. Also, I think if we had her name, we'd have to weigh whether we would report that information until she has actually been charged with a crime.
However, I also do my best to try to gather all the information, and then, I can talk to my editors about the right way to proceed. That's why I've submitted a request for public information under state law to the city of Longview to try to get the employee's name. Sometimes those requests are successful, sometimes they're not, and sometimes that process take a while. So, we'll see.
The employee has not, by the way, been arrested. If she had been, we would have her name.