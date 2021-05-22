QUESTION: When are Schlotzsky’s and Bodacious on Sixth Street going to re-open in Longview?
ANSWER: They’re both opening soon.
Both restaurants were damaged by fire, Bodacious Bar-B-Q in September and Schlotzsky’s in December.
Bodacious owner Shannon Fell said Friday that it looks like her restaurant will be re-opening the second week of June.
Tom Moore, whose family owns the Schlotzsky’s restaurants in Longview and Tyler, said it now looks like it will be the end of June before the eatery will be back serving customers.
Things are moving slowly, in part because of the effects of COVID-19, he said. He’s concerned, though, about being able to fully staff the restaurant when renovations are complete. His concerns are similar to ones I’ve heard and seen from other local businesses, who say unemployment benefits are keeping people from returning to work now that restaurants and other businesses are fully open.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that Texas will, as of June 26, opt out of an extra $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit, a move that some hope will encourage people to return to work.
Q: I’ve watched ladies volleyball on television and saw a picture recently in the Longview News-Journal — in volleyball, the women who are not currently playing always stand on the corner of the court. Why don’t they sit down like other sports?
A: High school players actually are required to sit when they’re not playing.
I reached out to my favorite sports editor, Jack Stallard, for some help with this one and he consulted with some experts he knows — Lindsay Mashe, head volleyball coach at the University of Texas at Tyler, and Leven Barker, head volleyball coach at Tatum High School.
The University Interscholastic League requires high school players to sit if they’re not part of the game.
“(College players), however, almost never sit. They can’t stand in front of the bench during play, but they move to the end of the bench,” Stallard told me. “According to coach Mashe, it’s a combination of being able to support the players on the floor better and also to keep their legs and bodies loose and warm for when they are called upon to substitute into the game.”
Q: In the graduation section the Longview News-Journal published, there was a Gilmer valedictorian listed but no salutatorian. I was just wondering if that person was left out by mistake?
A: The school district provided information about the salutatorian after our deadline and after that special section had gone to print. We know it’s important to recognize these students’ accomplishments, though, and you can read about Gilmer’s salutatorian in this Sunday’s Lifestyle section on the Homework page.