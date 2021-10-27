QUESTION: Is anyone ever going to paint the stripes on Hawkins Parkway, especially between Judson and Fourth? You can barely see them. It’s really bad at night or when it rains.
ANSWER: Yes and soon.
City officials told me it's on the restriping list, and a contractor will tackle the work "very soon" (depending on the weather, or course).
Q: Why was Upshur County dropped from the NET Health district?
A: Well, I learned a few things because of your question, so thanks for that. (And one of those things, yet again, is things are never as simple as one might expect).
The Northeast Texas Public Health District does provide some of its services to Upshur County, just not COVID-19 surveillance.
"Upshur County was not dropped," said NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates. "Our Disease Surveillance Division is contracted by specific counties to provide their services to that county through a cooperative agreement with that county's judge and commissioners court. The seven counties that are listed on NETHealthCOVID19.org are the counties for which we provide coverage for this specific public health activity."
NET Health has other departments that do serve Upshur County, though.
"The best example is that we operate a WIC clinic in Gilmer, as well as in 20 other cities across East Texas," Ates said. (WIC, by the way is a program that works to ensure low-income women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children younger than 5 have food and health care.)
If you're wondering who does what in terms of COVID-19 statistics and reporting, Ates provided me this breakdown about which county's COVID-19 data goes where:
Texas Department of State Health Services 4/5 N, (866) 310-9698 — Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklins, Harrison, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Titus, Trinity and Upshur;
NET Health, (903) 595-1350 — Anderson, Gregg, Henderson, Rains, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood
Cherokee County, (903) 586-6191 or 866-361-0041
Angelina County and Cities Health Districts, (936) 630-8500 or (936) 632-1139 — Angelina, Polk and San Augustine
Jasper-Newton County Public Health District, (409) 384-6829 or 866-310-9698 — Jasper, Newton, Tyler and Sabine
Q: Over the years, as many have, I collected holiday decorations. I’m getting ready to downsize and was wondering if any organization or facility would give them a new home.
A: If I hear from some organizations that could use them after they see this question, I'll print that information. Otherwise, I would suggest you donate the items to any of the number of resale or thrift shops that help support local nonprofits.
Here's are some of those stores (forgive me if I've unintentionally missed one of these types of stores):
Hope's Closet locations help support the Women's Center of East Texas: 1011 Wal Street and 2409 Gilmer Road in Longview; 1610 U.S. 259 in Kilgore; and 214 E. End Blvd. N. in Marshall.
Treasures resale shop assists children living in Honduras: 114 A. Johnston St. in Longview.
Gifts of Grace Resale Store helps support Wiseman Ministries: 2519 Judson Road.
Goodwill: 2451 Loop 281 in Longview; 1640 E. Broadway in Gladewater; 620 W. Panola in Carthage; 517 U.S. 79 South in Henderson; 1409 U.S. 259 North in Kilgore; 1601 Sedberry in Marshall; and 1507 Ferguson Road in Mount Pleasant.