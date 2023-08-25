QUESTION: Longview ISD has said the tax rate would increase less then a penny if voters approve a $359.7 million bond package in November. How is that possible when it's so much more than the 2008 bond election, which allowed the district to issue $267 million in debt? How much did that raise the tax rate?
ANSWER: Well, I think most of us taxpayers saw increases in our property values this year, and that's what this boils down to.
Longview ISD's certified taxable values for 2023 grew by almost $1.4 billion to about $7.2 billion this year compared with growth of about $800 million between 2017 and 2022.
During that time, certified taxable values grew from $4.3 billion in 2017 to about $5.8 billion in 2022.
"They have just shot up so much in the last three years," said Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD's assistant superintendent for business and finance. "That's the foundation of how we can afford these bonds — the more property values we have, the less it costs taxpayers."
That 2008 bond package increased Longview ISD's tax rate by about 37 cents, to $1.51 per $100 valuation. It has been decreased multiple times since then and is proposed to decrease from $1.3276 in this budget year to $1.422 per $100 valuation in the 2022-23 budget year. The effect of a tax rate increase would not be felt immediately if the bond proposal is approved by voters.
ANOTHER BIKE OPTION: I love how the community helps. A reader recently asked me where to donate bikes so they could be refurbished for children and for homeless people to use.
A new group is taking on this task. Contact Born Again Bikes at either bornagainbikes23@gmail.com or call (903) 758-2040 to arrange a bike donation.