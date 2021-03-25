QUESTION: Baker Road near Kilgore is in terrible shape. How can we get the county to do something about it?
ANSWER: That road — and the overall issue of such oil dirt roads — was already on Floyd Wingo’s radar. He’s the commissioner for Gregg County Pct. 3, and he told me the road was repaired a couple of years ago before he was commissioner. However, the weather wasn’t dry enough at the time, so the repairs didn’t last.
He said the road will be repaired when dry weather has returned, which Wingo said is usually about the middle of June.
Wingo hopes to eventually do away with all oil roads in the precinct and convert them to asphalt. He said his precinct has 52 such roads, and 38 of them have received the highest rating possible in terms of needing repairs. His precinct has 280 total roads for which he’s responsible for maintaining. Of those, 228 are asphalt roads, and 38 of those also have received the highest rating possible for needed repairs.
“It’s going to be a long process,” he said of converting roads to asphalt, but he said he plans to begin tackling the issue when county budget discussions begin in April.
Q: Could getting the COVID-19 vaccine cause me to test positive for COVID-19?
A: The CDC says no
“Neither the recently authorized and recommended vaccines nor the other COVID-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials in the United States can cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection,” information on the CDC website says. “If your body develops an immune response — the goal of vaccination — there is a possibility you may test positive on some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate you had a previous infection and that you may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts are currently looking at how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.”
I went looking for a more detailed explanation about why, though, and found this great article from February on the Forbes website (tinyurl.com/yfvm6meu). It’s by Dr. Matt Binnicker, director of clinical virology and vice chair of practice in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic. He noted that some health care professionals have seen people test positive for COVID-19 after they’ve been vaccinated, but he said that probably indicates the patients were infected just before or just after being vaccinated. The vaccines aren’t immediately effective. Generally, it takes a couple of weeks after receiving both vaccinations for it to be fully effective. (And it’s true that the vaccine’s aren’t 100% effective for everyone, but they can still help prevent severe illness.)
Here’s Binncker’s explanation for why the vaccine doesn’t make us test positive for COVID-19.
“The two COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) currently authorized for use in the United States are mRNA-based vaccines. They do not consist of the entire genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Instead, these vaccines are made of a small region of the viral genome, which enters the host cell and ‘tricks’ the cell into making a specific viral protein (i.e., the Spike protein) against which an immune response is generated. RNA molecules are inherently unstable, being targeted by enzymes that can degrade the RNA within hours. Therefore, mRNA-based vaccines will not cause a COVID-19 PCR test to be positive.
“Similarly, these vaccines will not cause rapid antigen tests to be positive, since the proteins produced following vaccination are not expressed in the respiratory (i.e., nasal) tract, which is sampled for COVID-19 PCR or antigen testing.”