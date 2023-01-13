QUESTION: I noticed recently while taking a trip around the Dallas area that some cities had posted the typical green city limits signs and some didn't. Why is that?
ANSWER: We have a manual for that.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for installing those official signs, and there are rules about where they can be placed and when they are supposed to include the population.
The rules in the TxDOT manual say, for instance, that "City limit signs on freeways and expressways shall not carry any population figure on the sign. If the city limit sign is used on conventional roads, it may include the population."
You can read more about the requirements online at tinyurl.com/2e9vvdwy .
Q: My son is a senior in high school, and the school is telling us that he won't be allowed to graduate if he doesn't fill out the form to apply for financial aid to attend college. Is that true?
A: Is it OK to say it's sort of true?
The 86th Texas Legislature did in 2019 adopt a new requirement for students to complete a federal or state financial aid application as a requirement for graduation, but the law also allowed students to opt out
Information on the Texas Education Agency's website says, "A student may opt out of the financial aid application graduation requirement if: a parent or guardian submits a signed form; the student is 18 years of age or older and submits a signed form; or a school counselor authorizes the student to decline to complete and submit the application for good cause."