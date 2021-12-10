QUESTION: I have noticed that one of the people who live in my neighborhood appears to be operating a beauty salon out of his or her home. I can see multiple stations of hair salon equipment set up for use through a window. Is that allowed?
ANSWER: No, it is not.
Zoning rules, which designate areas for residential or commercial use, for instance, dictate what can locate where in Longview, and businesses generally are not allowed in residential neighborhoods. Exceptions exist for “home occupations” in some situations.
However, beauty salons are specifically prohibited as home occupations, according to information City Planner Angela Choy provided me.
She provided me the following standards for “home occupations” from city rules:
a. No sign, advertisement or display may be used to indicate the presence of a home occupation in the structure.
b. The address of the dwelling may not appear in any advertisement or directory.
c. Any persons employed must be a member of the occupant's immediate family and reside on the premises where the home occupation takes place.
d. No home occupation may utilize equipment other than that designed for residential use or that would be detrimental to or distract from the use of the premises as a residence.
e. Activities that may occur on site include orders placed or product pick up for custom made and artisanal products produced on site and consumable products sold through independent representatives of multi-level marketing companies.
f. No more than five (5) patrons may be on the premises at one time. Patrons are by invitation and/or appointment only. The home occupation will not cause an increase in traffic volume in the neighborhood.
g. No equipment shall be used that creates offensive noises, vibration, sound, smoke, dust, odors, heat, glare, X-rays or electrical disturbances to radio or television instruments.
h. Delivery of materials to and from the premises shall not involve the use of vibration over two (2) ton capacity, except parcel post, United Parcel Service or similar delivery trucks.
i. A home occupation shall not be interpreted to include barber shops, beauty shops, auto repairing, antique shops, plumbing shops or similar sales, service, or repair activity.”
Complaints may be submitted to the city's code compliance office by calling (903) 237-2760.
Q: I'd like for you to drive by a home in my neighborhood and see how that commercial building was permitted between two residences.
A: I'll be honest and tell you it's not unlike other garages or shops I've seen at other people's homes around town. (You provided me the specific address so I was able to go by and look at it.)
Choy told me the property owner there "built a personal garage/storage building next to their house." She said she had fielded a complaint from someone regarding the building's facade, but she said the city does not have facade requirements.
If, however, you suspect a business is being illegally operated there, call the code compliance office at (903) 237-2760.