QUESTION: At the July board meeting, LISD trustees discussed teachers keeping their classroom doors locked to help improve security in the schools. Is this the only security measure that will be used at Longview High School? Will there be a school resource officer assigned daily to to the high school? Will there be visible off duty police man in the halls at the school every day. Could the district explain its exact plan for officers on every campus every day so parents know what to expect when school starts? In light of the current concern about school safety, LISD needs to carefully explain its plan other than locking the doors.
ANSWER: The district is still working out specifics.
On Monday, Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox and other district leaders told the board of trustees about some steps that have already been taken toward better securing campuses, but they also said additional training and other measures will be taken.
The state is mandating some of this, including an exterior door audit.
"Our maintenance crew has been checking every door in the district," documenting issues and making necessary repairs, Wilcox said. That audit has to be submitted to the state's School Safety Center. The police department conducted active shooter training at the campuses this summer and additional training will be provided to school staff now that school is starting. Students also will receive training.
"Everything is on the table," Wilcox said of potential security measures, and that includes considering the Marshal program, which arms teachers on campuses.
"We think that would be a problem at elementary schools," Wilcox said.
Trustees asked about the potential of school resources officers on every campus. Those officers are provided through a contract with the Longview Police Department, but Wilcox said the police department and sheriff's office have staffing issues, which would make it difficult to put those officers on every campus. The district is supposed to have three school officers provided by the Longview Police Department but only has one right now, Wilcox said.
One-way film, which would prevent people from seeing inside the school office after they enter the vestibule, is another possibility.
Also, the school's safety committee, the company that provides its security cameras and Longview police officers will be walking the campuses to assess and make recommendations about security measures.
Q: It appears from the street that lighting changes have been made at Longview High School in the past few weeks. Can you tell us about what that work was?
A: District spokesman Francisco Rojas said the district applied for a grant from the state Energy Conservation Office and received $50,000 to replace exterior lights at the high school.
"With LED lighting in our parking lot we look forward to increased visibility around the high school with a decrease in our electrical consumption," Rojas said. "The grant has a district matching component and we are responsible for $40,000 of the project. The total project is approximately $90,000. Funds would come from the General Operating Fund."