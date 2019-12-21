QUESTION: I have a question regarding Texas driver’s licenses and the REAL ID act. My current driver’s license expires in 2021 and must be renewed in person, as it was last renewed in person in 2009. I recently received a letter from the Texas Department of Public Safety telling me that I was not eligible to renew online, but I could renew early, up to two years before expiration and therefore could obtain a Texas driver’s license that is marked REAL ID compliant (with the gold star) prior to October 2020. The letter told me what documents I would need to provide at the Department of Public Safety office: proof of identity, proof of citizenship and proof of Social Security number. I renewed in person yesterday and had to provide the proof documents for the clerk. My husband and mother have also renewed their licenses in recent years but did not have to provide the proof documents, and have received or will receive licenses with the REAL ID gold stars.
Why didn’t they have to provide the proof documents?
ANSWER: For background, the U.S. Congress in 2005 adopted the REAL ID Act to implement uniform standards for the way states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards, in response to concerns about fraud and terrorism.
“Beginning October 1, 2020, only state-issued driver licenses and identification cards that are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act will be accepted for official federal government purposes, such as entering secure federal buildings or boarding domestic flights,” the Texas Department of Public Safety says on its website. “Texas began issuing REAL ID compliant cards on October 10, 2016, and these cards are marked with a gold circle with an inset star located in the upper right-hand corner ... All Texas driver licenses and identification cards, both compliant (star) and non-compliant (no star) are valid until the expiration date shown on the card. If you replaced or renewed your card after October 10, 2016, and have a gold star in the right-hand corner, your card is REAL ID compliant and no further action is required on your part. You may continue to use your compliant card for federal identification purposes until it expires.
“If your card does not have the star, you can continue to use the card after October 1, 2020, but it will only be accepted for state-related purposes such as driving (driver license only), banking, and voting. It will not be accepted as identification for federal purposes.”
It’s hard for to know the specific reasons that your husband and mother didn’t have to provide the proof documents, but, based on what the Texas Department of Public Safety told me, I suspect those documents must have already been available to officials.
“Because Texas has been collecting these documents since 2008, many customers may already have the documents on file,” the department’s press office told me. “If the department does not have a copy of that document scanned into our records, then the customer must bring it in when they apply for or renew their driver license at their local office.”
Merry Christmas: Answer Line hopes you all have a merry Christmas. I’ll leave you with this poem that our friend Carole Chapel shared with me. She wrote it for the Garden Gate Club here in Longview, and I thought it was a perfect way to end this last column before Christmas. Enjoy this acrostic poem, in which the first letter of each line spells a word:
Christmas
Christmas carols fill the air
Hymns of praise we also share
Ringing bells make joyful sounds
It’s Christmas all around our town
Stockings with hopeful delight
That surprises will soon be in sight
May Dec. 25 be a joyous day
As we remember the gift God gave
Saviour God’s son who came to save.