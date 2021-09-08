QUESTION: Is Short Street between Second and Third streets ever going to be reopened? It appears they have patched it, but it has been closed now for about six months or so. Will it ever be reopened? The “closed to thru traffic” signs are still up.
ANSWER: Longview’s acting public works director, Dwayne Archer, said Short Street has been closed since early June (so about four months), and there’s still work to be done there.
“Unfortunately, it was necessary to close the road due to safety concerns as a failing headwall compromised the road,” he said. (Think of a headwall as the wall at a pipe inlet.) “We reviewed several options and have completed the bid process and expect work to begin in the next 30 days.”
Q: Concerning the new section of The Boorman Trail between Iris Circle and Johnston Street: Who’s in charge of mowing? It’s becoming so overgrown it feels unsafe to walk, especially with pets.
So, as it turns out, the re-opening of traffic there where the trail was constructed under Judson Road did not mean that the trail is complete. (Obviously, we’re excited about the trail.)
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said what is actually the Guthrie Trail Extension, which extends from Eden to Johnston and then McCann to Marshall Avenue, “is still under construction and under the control and responsibility of the contractor.”
“We have not taken ownership of any of the trail yet and will not begin maintaining (mowing along the trail, clearing debris, sweeping the trail, etc.) until they are finished. Technically, it is still closed to the public although we know many are already using it,” Caron said. “The stretch from Eden to Johnston has been progressing. The contractor did finish the area immediately under and around Judson Road, and the parks crew assisted in spreading grass seed and matting to reduce erosion to move it along quicker. The contractor still has quite a bit of clean up, installation of railing, placing of top soil, planting ivy and a number of other items.”
Q: When do cucumbers become pickles?
A: I’m going to confess that I wasn’t sure whether to take this question seriously, but Mr. Answer Line came to your defense. He said it’s a good question — how long does it take a cucumber to become a pickle. (Perhaps I take it for granted that people know how this process works, as Answer Line’s mom has been a serious gardener and expert pickler — is that a word?— for as long as I can remember.)
The answer of how long it takes for a cucumber to become a pickle depends on a few factors — the pickling process that’s used, the size of the pickles and how they’re cut. One cold pickling process I saw says the pickles are ready in one to three hours of being placed in the refrigerator, depending on whether they’re cut into rounds or spears when a mixture of water, vinegar and spices is poured over them. Other recipes I found said they’re ready in five days to a week.
Other methods involve pouring a boiling pickling mixture over the cucumbers and then processing the jars in hot water to seal them. I saw estimates that they’re ready in about four to five weeks.
It’s not an exact science.
