QUESTION: Are you aware of any plans either by the city or a community organization to hold a free shed day sometime in the future as has been done in the past?
ANSWER: Your question has some really fortunate timing.
It just so happens that the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas will host a free shred day 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 16 at Drug Emporium, 2321 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
“The services are provided free and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed,” information from the Better Business Bureau says.
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be present to help participants. Volunteers will wear personal protective equipment, and participants must remain in their vehicles.
“We want to give businesses and the community the opportunity to safely discard any documents that contain personal information,” said Coleman Swierc, communications manager for BBB serving Central East Texas. “This is a quick and easy way to make sure your information is not compromised, and we are so happy to offer the services to consumers and businesses across East Texas.”
For information, call (903) 581-5704 or visit bbb.org.
The Better Business Bureau hosts these types of events several times a year in cities around East Texas.
You might also check with whichever bank or credit union you use. Sometimes, those institutions have events for their members and customers. Eastman Credit Union’s Pine Tree Branch, at 2002 W. Loop 281, for instance, has a shred day planned for its members only from 1-5 p.m. Friday.
Q: Who invented tea bags?
A: I didn’t find a clear answer. (So go ahead, call this an Answer Line fail.)
Here’s what I did find — a lot of articles that said they were invented by a man named Thomas Sullivan as sort of on accident. As the story I found goes, he supposedly sent out samples of his tea in silk bags, and customers began brewing their tea in the bags. That, supposedly, was in 1908, but the information I found said there’s not a lot of documentation of this story.
Also, I found accounts of earlier use of tea bags, even if they weren’t called that. For instance, in the book “Tea and Tea Drinking,” author Arthur Reade quotes from the Preston Temperance Advocate, a magazine started by a leader of that movement.
Reade says tea played a “prominent role in the temperance movement” and was served at meetings: “At the tea-parties in Birmingham they made the tea in large tins, about a yard square, and a foot deep, each one containing as much as will serve about 250 persons. The tea is tied loosely in bags, about 1/4 lb in each. At the top there is an aperture, into which the boiling water is conveyed by a pipe from the boiler, and at one corner there is a tap, from which the tea when brewed is drawn out. It may be either sweetened or milked, or both, if thought best, while in the tins. Being thus made, it can be carried in teapots, or jugs, where those cannot be bad. Capital tea was made at the last festival by this plan.”
From that point, I would say the tea bag evolved, with variations documented through patents in 1880, 1893 and 1903, for instance.
That tells me Mr. Sullivan didn’t invent the tea bag.