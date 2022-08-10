QUESTION: At new construction around town there are sidewalks being required that go nowhere and in some cases are actually dangerous. On Loop 281 in front of 7 Brew and at the new CEFCO at H.G. Mosley and Bill Owens are just a couple of the location. Is this yet another part of some development code that our city is unwilling to bend on? Not only is it silly looking but wouldn’t a better plan be to require some dollar amount to be placed in escrow until such point as the sidewalks actually accomplish something?
ANSWER: The city developed its Comprehensive Plan over an 18-month period, with public input, starting in the fall of 2013 and ending with its adoption in 2015. One of the issues that came up during that process was the need to improve walkability in Longview with the installation of more sidewalks, said Michael Shirley, the city's development services director. That was followed by the adoption of the Unified Development Code, effective Jan. 1, 2021. The Unified Development Code was designed to streamline development regulations in Longview, update outdated ordinances and processes and incorporate the principals in the Comprehensive Plan and other plans designed to guide the city's growth. The Uniform Development Code included the sidewalk requirements.
"That was developed to require all new developments, whether it be a subdivision or commercial type development to install their portion of the sidewalk," Shirley said. That means there will be a period of time where those sidewalks don't connect, he said, and he said any situation where there is a sidewalk is safer than not having one at all.
The issue with impact fees such as you mentioned, is the issue of where that money is spent, Shirley said, saying those types of fees aren't received well in Longview. People would question why they paid into the fund, but don't get a sidewalk installed in their area.
"There's not a one-size-fits-all way of doing it that makes everybody feel like they're a winner in the deal," he said.
Eventually, the city will have a network of sidewalks, he said, and it's possible sidewalk construction could encourage adjacent property owners to install a sidewalk.
Sidewalk requirements are not retroactive, Shirley said. However, if a business, for instance, were to make a significant expansion, that could trigger the sidewalk requirement.
Q: Why doesn't the new police headquarters in Longview have sidewalks?
A: Shirley said permitting for that construction project took place before implementation of the Unified Development that requires sidewalks.
"Sidewalks were not required in the original plan, however, if the construction budget has any savings that would allow them they will be added," he said.
Q: Are any of the high school improvements that were listed in the Longview ISD bond election being tackled with existing funding, in particular air conditioning improvements? I'm a substitute at the high school and I can tell you those improvements are needed.
A: Yes, air conditioning improvements will be made, but the ongoing supply and supply chain issues could delay that work to as late as June.
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said the district plans to replace six air handlers at the high school at a cost of $994,321, with funding from the general operating budget.
"Installation will occur in December if all parts arrive," Rojas said. "If not, installation will take place in June."