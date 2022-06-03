QUESTION: Longview ISD put new signs at some campuses. Can you tell me which ones and how much they cost?
ANSWER: Three campuses saw sign work. Hudson Pep's existing sign was replaced at a cost of $94,278, according to information provided by district spokesman Matthew Prosser. Bramlette received a new sign at a cost of $95,272, and three new signs placed at Longview High School came with a total $251,320 price tag.
Q: Why did that teacher in Uvalde prop that door open that the gunman used to enter?
A: It's been a little more than a week since this horrific loss of life took place and details into the investigation keep changing. We know now the door part of this incident didn't happen like it was initially reported.
Here's what I found in a recent Associated Press article on NPR's website: the teacher's attorney said the unidentified teacher "had initially propped it open to carry food from a car to a classroom."
The article said investigators have determined the teacher "propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. But, Considine said, the door did not lock....."
"Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus," the article says. "She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, 'He has a gun!', she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside," removing the rock when she did, Considine said."
Now, they're trying to figure out why the door did not lock when it closed.
Q: For a while the News-Journal was printing the Monday comics in the Tuesday paper. However, on May 17, 24, and May 31 they weren't there. Why?
A: We have implemented a change. Here's an explanation from our editor, Tim Thorsen.
"Moving forward, Monday's comics pages will be available exclusively through our e-edition. The page has previously been available in Tuesday's print editions of the Longview News-Journal. We have provided this service to allow our readers time to get used to reading our e-edition, which is available daily, and takes the place of our Monday print publication. All digital and print subscribers have access to the e-edition — if you are having difficulty reading your e-edition, please contact customer service at (903) 237-7777, so we can guide you through the process.