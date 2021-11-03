QUESTION: Due to all the calls that we get every day from everywhere, and most of them are from Medicare, but a lot of them are from different numbers. The ones that I want to know what the purpose of is where they don't say anything, but they'll call you several times a day when you're trying to sleep and everything. What is the purpose of these calls? Do you have any idea?
ANSWER: The phone might be silent on the other end, but it's likely someone is still up to no good trying to gather information that will be used later toward some dastardly deed.
I found a great NPR article that quoted Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Atlanta-based Pindrop Security, which specializes in detecting phone fraud for companies and government agencies, saying these types of calls are "essentially the first of the reconnaissance calls that these fraudsters do. They're trying to see: Are they getting a human on the other end? You even cough and it knows you're there."
That triggers more phone calls in which the fraudster tries to gather more information about you, maybe with recorded, fake warnings about your debit or credit card, for instance.
In the same article, the Federal Trade Commission recommended the best course of action is just to hang up on robo calls and not respond in any way to questions or prompts on the call.
Find other tips for getting rid of robocalls at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/how-stop-unwanted-calls.
SOMETHING ANSWER LINE THINKS WE NEED TO REVIEW: I drive down Eastman Road every day to drop the Answer Line baby off at school, and almost every day I see a school bus on the opposite side of the road stopping to pick children up at mobile home park. Every day I see drivers who are confused about to do — either that or they're blatantly breaking law and not stopping appropriately to wait for the kiddos to get on or off the bus.
Then I saw the Longview Police Department posted a reminder about this very issue, along with a nice infographic, which tells me officers are seeing the same problem around the city.
I decided we all needed a review.
"Texas state law requires that drivers stop when a school bus is operating visual signal — either red flashing lights or extended stop arm," the Longview Police department's post said.
The infographic illustrates that vehicles traveling in both directions on a two-lane road must stop for a bus loading or unloading children. (The bus's extended stop arm and/or flashing lights would be activated); and vehicles traveling in both directions must stop for buses loading or unloading students on roads with multiple lanes of travel and a paved center turn lane (the pavement doesn't stop from one side of the road to the other).
The rules are different, though, if drivers encounter a bus loading or unloading students on a divided highway, with a grassy median, raised median or some kind of barrier. Vehicles behind the bus, on the same side of the road, must stop. Vehicles on the opposite side of the road don't have to stop, but they're advised to proceed cautiously, just in case.