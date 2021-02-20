QUESTION: Does the cold, cold, cold freezing weather help kill germs, and particularly the COVID-19 virus?
ANSWER: That would have been wonderfully convenient, but nothing I’ve read from official sources supports that hope. (Wouldn’t it have been great for this week that has been so horrible for so many people to have had that benefit?)
Here’s what the World Health Organization’s website says on the topic: “Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the COVID-19 virus.”
“There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C (97.7 F) to 37°C (98.6), regardless of the external temperature or weather.”
I also found a September research document on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website that says, “The virus is more stable at low-temperature and low-humidity conditions,” compared with warmer temperatures and higher humidity.
I am hoping, though, that our forced week at home has helped stop some of the illness’ spread.
Q: Why do they always refer to a website for people wanting to enroll for the COVID-19 vaccine? There are several of us senior citizens who do not have a computer or are not computer literate and here we are — we have no way of getting access to any list for it. It’s just not fair to assume everybody is on the computer.
A: I agree completely with you. Another problem is that some of East Texas’ more rural areas have spotty internet access at best.
(That’s why I applauded Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur’s actions to ensure there was a phone line for people in his county to call to register to get the vaccine when the Texas Division of Emergency Management conducted a vaccine clinic in Jefferson. He told the Marshall News Messenger the state had planned to offer registration by website but not also offer a phone number.)
All that said, there is a phone number to call to register to get the vaccine at the local hub operated by Christus. I’ll go ahead and give it to you for the next time registration is open: 877-335-5746.
I’m sorry to say the real issue right now is that there’s just not enough vaccines available for everyone.
It can be an exercise in frustration trying to get registered. (And I’m not blaming Christus for that. The shortage of vaccines isn’t the hospital system’s fault.)