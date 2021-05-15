QUESTION: Why isn’t anything being done about cars coming out of the Montessori school doing a left turn on U.S. 80 when it says right turn only? It’s holding up traffic, and they’re pulling out in front of people. Are they waiting for a death?
ANSWER: Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me officers are aware this is a problem area and do enforce the concrete barrier directing traffic to turn right and no left turn sign. (Those were installed by the Texas Department of Transportation.) That doesn’t mean the officers are there every day, though.
However, there is another solution planned for this problem.
This past fall the city of Longview held public meetings about a raised median that will be installed on Marshall Avenue east of Eastman Road to address the traffic issues associated with Longview ISD’s East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
At that time, City Engineer Alton Bradley said the school traffic had made the Marshall Avenue/Eastman Road intersection exceed its capacity. The media would prevent traffic there from turning left without first turning right and then proceeding to a U-turn lane. TxDOT is paying for the project, which had estimated construction costs of about $800,000.
“The median project in Highway 80 east of Eastman Road is a collaborative project between the state Department of Transportation and the city of Longview. The city funded the design of the median work and held public meetings for comment and suggestions,” Bradley told the News-Journal. “Concerns over impacting local businesses were addressed, and the medians will be installed to help alleviate traffic from the school while having a productive effect on the overall traffic for the neighborhood businesses. TXDOT has a contract ready to start construction soon and will have a pre-construction meeting next week.”
Q: Whatever happened with the opening of the Blue Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill you wrote an article about back in February? If I remember correctly, it’s estimated date for opening was March 10. I noticed that there’s not a Facebook page anymore or any information other than your earlier posting.
A: I found the Blue Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill is still on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/bluepearloyster, and the restaurant is getting close to opening. (Renovations and restaurant permitting, including getting the appropriate license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, can sometimes mess with planned opening dates.)
I spoke to Russell McDaniel, who will own the restaurant at 115 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview with three business partners.
“We’re close,” he said, estimating the Blue Pearl will open within several weeks.