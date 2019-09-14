QUESTION: I have a lot of VHS tapes, movies that I’m just racking my brain to see if anybody uses those. If there’s a place I can donate them I’d rather do that. I also have a lot of books, but I think the libraries are pretty swamped with them. Do you have any ideas?
ANSWER: I’m full of ideas.
I checked with one of my favorite local thrift shops, Hope’s Closet, which is operated by the Women’s Center of East Texas, and I found that your VHS tapes are welcome there. (That means the same probably holds true for other thrift stores. Check with your favorite.)
“We have people that come in and they’ll buy those right off the shelves as soon as we put them out. Those are some good sellers,” said Nicholas Means, sales floor manager at the Fourth Street Hope’s Closet. Books are a favorite, too, he said.
However, the Longview Public Library also welcomes donations of books. You can drop them off day or night at the delivery area at the rear of the library. (The library can’t pick up donated books.) Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said your books could be used in a number of ways. Library staff will compare the books to the facility’s collection to see if they’re needed on the library’s shelves. The books also could be sold as part of fundraising efforts to support the library, or Eldridge said the library might, in turn, send books to other organizations that need them.
I did a little Internet browsing, too, and saw that some people who are way more creative than I am use those old tapes for all sorts of crafts — think scarecrows and crochet projects. The News-Journal offers free classified ads for items that are being listed for less than $100. You might find a home for them that way, too. Ads can be about nine words long and can be emailed to bargainsgalore@news-journal.com .
Finally, if you’re a city of Longview resident, you can take those VHS tapes and your water bill and recycle the tapes during Longview Green and Clean on Nov. 9 at Lear Park.
Q: Back in the spring, an assistant district attorney, David Ross Hagan, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, but I haven’t seen anything in the paper about the outcome of his trial. We’d like to know what happened.
A: We appreciated the reminder that we needed to follow up on that case. Perhaps you saw Friday’s article on Page 5A about the resolution of his case. Hagan entered into a pre-trial diversion agreement that was available to him as a first-time, nonviolent offender. It means his case won’t go to trial, but if he fails to successfully complete the requirements of the one-year program, he’ll be sentenced in the original charge. His driving while intoxicated charge is a misdemeanor, by the way.
Q: I’m driving over Loop 281 where it goes over Grace Creek. I noticed a lot of construction going on down there. What in the world are they doing?
A: There’s no such work on Loop 281, but I did find that kind of work on Marshall Avenue at Grace Creek, near the Paul Boorman Trail entrance. The News-Journal reported earlier this summer that the Longview City Council had awarded a $182,750 contract to Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview for a project to stabilize the banks of the creek there to protect underground utilities.