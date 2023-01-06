QUESTION: I spend a good amount of time wandering around Lake O' the Pines, and I've come across what appear to be several abandoned parks.
The roads are still there, although somewhat overgrown, but usually there are no picnic tables or other infrastructure. So, my question is what happened, why and when? Seems like what could be a great public resource just going to waste.
The park at Pine Hill boat ramp is an especially beautiful spot and less than a 30-minute drive from Longview. Oak Valley Park is another one. The boat ramps at both are still in use, but the park areas have been gated and all infrastructure such as picnic tables have been removed.
ANSWER: Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake O' the Pines — the lake we all love for boating, fishing and swimming has primary purposes to supply water and flood control — told me those parks "have been permanently closed for a very long time."
"A lot of areas like these were closed for budgetary reasons as the parks operations funds were reduced, while expenses keep increasing," Richard Bumgardner, chief of public affairs for the Fort Worth District, Southwestern Division, said in an email. "The parks don’t keep the money they bring in — it goes back into the U.S. Treasury."
Q: A dozen eggs just cost me more than $5. That's a huge price increase over what I was paying last year. What's going on?
A: An ongoing Avian flu outbreak has led to the deaths of tens of millions of chickens, including those that produce table eggs. Add to that just the ongoing inflation issues we've been dealing, and you have egg prices that are much higher than they were in the past.
Figures from the Federal Reserve show the nationwide cost for a dozen eggs was about $3.60 at the end of December. That's about twice what it was a year ago.
Here's some information from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report in December that makes me think this situation isn't getting better in the near future: "October table-egg production was estimated at 652.7 million dozen, representing a 4.2-percent decrease from last October. The average size of the table-egg flock supporting this production was estimated at 308.3 million layers, 5.1 percent down from last year.... Recent data on the table-layer flock inventory, its productivity, and egg-type chicks hatched (young chicks that achieve peak productivity in 4 to 5 months) suggest that producers — despite the record-high wholesale prices — are taking a cautious approach to expanding production in the near-term.
"At 1,960 million dozen eggs, the forecast for the current quarter is unchanged from last month. However, the 2023 table-egg production forecast is decreased to 8,165 million dozen, which is about 5.5 percent higher than the 2022 forecast."