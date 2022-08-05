QUESTION: I saw the story about all classrooms for special needs students at Longview ISD getting cameras in the classroom. I thought some already had video cameras. Can you explain?
ANSWER: Yes, some classrooms already had cameras, and the board of trustees voted this week to add more so that all classrooms for special needs students have recording devices. (The board's decision followed the arrests of six former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges they abused special needs students.)
The school district reported the following classrooms already had video cameras: Bramlette Elementary Room 106 – life skills; Foster Middle School Room 75 – behavioral support class; Forest Park Middle School Rooms 75 and 403 – life skills; J. L. Everhart Elementary Room 112 – life skills; Johnston-McQueen Elementary Rooms 170 and 172 – life skills; Johnston-McQueen Room 168 – deaf education; Judson Middle School Room 410 – sensory room (not self-contained); Judson Middle School Room 75 – life skills; Longview High School Rooms 104, 106 and 108 – life skills; Ned E. Williams Elementary Room 112 – life skills; Bailey Elementary Room 125 – life skills; and Ware Elementary Room 125 – life skills.
Additional cameras will now be installed at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy rooms 322, 421, 419 and 326 Early Childhood Special Education – life skills; Ned. E. Williams Elementary Room 114 Early Childhood Special Education – life skills; Longview High School Room 103 – Life Skills; Judson STEAM Academy Room 42 – behavioral support class; Bramlette Elementary Rooms 125 and 102 – behavioral support classes; and Johnston-McQueen Rooms 174 and 176 – early childhood special education – life skills.
Once those additional cameras have been installed, Longview ISD will have a total of 27 classrooms with video equipment.
Q: Will the comics continue to publish in the News-Journal after the newspaper reduces the print edition to three days a week?
A: Yes. Editor Tim Thorsen said we will continue publishing comics as we always have. A comics page will publish each day, in the e-editions and the print editions, depending on that day's delivery methods. Comics that publish on days when there is only an e-edition will not be republished in the print editions.
And because another reader asked again for clarification about what will happen with crossword puzzles, I'm going to reprint this previously published answer to the question about what will happen to them:
We published a Q&A about the changes on (July 24), where we explained that, “We know interacting with your favorite puzzle is important to a great many of our readers. For that reason, we will be including them in every e-edition, as well as republishing those puzzles that were found in our e-edition, in the printed publication.
"For example, puzzles found in the Monday and Tuesday e-edition also will be found in the print version of the paper published on Wednesday, along with a new Wednesday puzzle.”