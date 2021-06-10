QUESTION: It seems like every time I drive in Longview, I encounter some traffic obstacle generated by the work Sparklight is doing in the city. Are they free to indiscriminately reduce lanes on major roads or set up wherever they like? How long will this madness last?
ANSWER: Sparklight, which is a broadband communications provider that is part of the Cable One company, began building an all fiber-optic network in 2020 in Longview, with plans to bring Gig internet service to the city. The company already is offering service in some parts of the city.
Because work is taking place in the city’s right of way, the company has to communicate with the city about locations. The good news about that is the city’s geographic information services division keeps some awesome (translate: really useful) information on its website to help keep the public informed, including a map called “projects affecting the travelling public.”
“(The map) shows various projects that may impact travel,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said in an email. “It is updated regularly. However, if you look on the map, you can see that it shows wide stretches where they are working, rather than just one particular intersection or block. Also, this doesn’t specify that they will be closing streets, but that they will be doing work that could impact travel, which could include some lane or street closures.”
Find the map (and other information) by visiting LongviewTexas.gov/GIS and clicking on “View a variety of interactive informative maps.” That will take you to a page with a bunch of options, including the “projects affecting the traveling public Map.”
I have what will probably be good news to you if you’re concerned about how long the Sparklight project is taking and traffic delays.
“We have implemented a few measures that have helped move up our timeline for completion as well as reduce traffic,” Trish Niemann, Sparklight’s senior director of corporate communications, said in an email. “Our original project completion date was 2023, but as a result of an increased number of crews working on the project (approximately 30), we have been able to move up our timeline to an anticipated completion date of spring 2022.
“Tonight’s City Council meeting will look at an option to allow Sparklight to pay to assist in the permitting process, which will also help with our project timeline. To mitigate traffic issues, we are only closing lanes between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in order to avoid rush hour time periods.”
The City Council’s consent agenda — which typically involves little discussion before voting — for its 5:30 p.m. meeting today includes consideration of an agreement with Sparklight for no more than $112,200 “for reimbursement of the city of Longview’s costs associated with the additional right of right of way permit review and utility locator services.”
Agenda information says “Sparklight ... desires to place telecommunications facilities in right-of-way owned by the city; and, whereas Sparklight desires to increase its workload while minimizing the risk of damage to other facilities in said right-of-way; and, whereas Sparklight desires to accelerate permitting and locating services by the City; and, whereas, Sparklight has offered to fund a higher level of service provided by the city for additional review and utility locator costs to support the increase in workload for an amount not to exceed $112,200....”