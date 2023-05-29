QUESTION: I live on Cheryl Street. It's a shortcut between Pine Tree and Gilmer Road. The speed limit is 30 mph, but people fly through here at 60 and 70 mph. Why can't the city put in speed bumps or more stop signs to help slow drivers down?
ANSWER: I know you've asked me about this before, and I'm sorry you're still dealing with this issue.
First, I'll tell you the city of Longview's Traffic Division follows standards set in the Texas Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices. It addresses everything from the design of and specific language on traffic control signs to when and where particular signs or other traffic control devices are used. The manual says yield and stop signs shouldn't be used for speed control.
The manual also doesn't recognize speed bumps as an official traffic control device, according to Public Works Director Dwayne Archer. That's based on studies that he said have "raised concerns about the potential dangers of speed bumps. State and local governments can be held liable for injuries caused by speed humps. For these reasons, the city does not use speed bumps on public streets.
"Citizens often request the installation of speed bumps or dips to control speeding because they are perceived as a quick and effective solution. Theoretically, these devices are intended to force cars to slow down as they cross them," Archer said. "However, several tests and studies on speed bumps have raised questions about their safety and effectiveness. Some test results indicate that speed bumps do not significantly reduce vehicle speeds once the vehicle has left the speed bump.
"In fact, the discomfort and shock sometimes decrease as vehicle speeds increase. Additionally, dips or speed bumps may present a potential vehicle hazard and an immediate danger to bicyclists, motorcyclists, and emergency vehicles."
I believe you have previously contacted the police department about this issue, and Archer said his office has also passed along your concern to the police department. I would suggest you also follow up with the police department again, including contacting your police area representative.
The police area representative for your area of town is Chris Clayton, and the department's website lists his phone number as (903) 424-6212
Q: The Longview ISD school board recently conducted an evaluation of Superintendent James Wilcox in a closed meeting. What were the results of that evaluation? Was any action taken regarding his contract?
A: Under state law, teacher and administrator evaluations are not public information — they are not available to the general public. District spokesman Matthew Prosser said there was no action taken and no changes to Wilcox's contract after the evaluation earlier this month.