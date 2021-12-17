Editor's note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from August 2013:
QUESTION: How did the Spring Hill area get its name?
ANSWER: I turned to Spring Hill's unofficial historian for help with this one. Arlene Tekell is 95 years old and has a better memory than I do any day of the week.
This story, of course, involves a spring and a hill.
"On Gilmer Road, when you're going south, before you get to the Methodist church up on the hill (Trinity United Methodist), there is a street that turns to the left (Birdwell Lane)," she said. "Years ago, it was just a country road. On the north side of the church, there was a creek and a spring. ... There was a hill by the side of it, so somebody just said, let's call this Spring Hill."
There was a church there, too, when Tekell was growing up in that area. (She arrived in the Spring Hill area when she was 6).
Q: I was just curious if dog groomers can sedate your pets, and I always wonder if there's some agency that monitors dog groomers?
A: No and no. I was so surprised at the answer to the second question that I confirmed it twice, with Maura Davies, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit animal welfare group SPCA of Texas, and Elizabeth Choate, general counsel for the Texas Veterinary Medical Association.
"They're not regulated in Texas," Davies said. "You can open one of those businesses and operate them with a business license, but that's not a license specific to grooming or training or boarding. There is no state agency that regulates these businesses, and there's no place to report or review companies except online, except for someone who posts negative or positive reviews."
Choate says if groomers are reported for some kind of violation, many times it's for practicing veterinary medicine without a license. That would get the groomer a cease and desist letter from the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.
If a groomer is sedating your dog, I suspect they could get in even more trouble. That's something they're "absolutely not" supposed to be doing, Choate said.
"That's considered to be the practice of veterinary medicine," she said, and it's illegal to have to those drugs or dispense them unless a person is a veterinarian.
Q: Since there is an open container law, how can a Daiquiri Express function as a drive-thru when your drink is obviously an open container?
A: Texas law provides one legal way for stores such as this to operate.
First, they obtain a wine and beer retailers permit, which allows them to sell beverages made with wine or beer and sell them for consumption on- or off-site. I also should note that local Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Sgt. Marc Stokke said this type of permit also allows the retailer to sell bottles of wine or cans of beer.
Here's what the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says on the issue, per its website:
"The drinks do not have to be in sealed containers to be taken out of the establishment. However, the container does need to be sealed if the customer takes it into their car. A person cannot possess an open container in a passenger area of a motor vehicle that is located on a public highway, regardless of whether the vehicle is being operated or is stopped or parked."
However, the commission doesn't define what a "sealed container" is, and the state law says an "open container" is a "bottle, can, or other receptacle that contains any amount of alcoholic beverage and that is open, that has been opened, that has a broken seal, or the contents of which are partially removed."
Stokke said these types of businesses will sometimes meet the requirements of the law by putting the beverage in a cup that's taped shut.
I verified with the local Daiquiri Express, and they do tape cups shut. They're handed to customers in bags, without the straw in the drink.