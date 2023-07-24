QUESTION: There was a building permit issued recently for the demolition of something at the old fire training facility at Stamper Park. Has the whole thing been torn down now?
ANSWER: It has not, because the replacement facility is not yet complete.
The News-Journal published a story earlier this summer when the new fire training tower and burn building were completed, but there's still more work to be done. City spokesman Richard Yeakley explained that until the new facility is complete off Eastman Road, some of the equipment at the Fair Street site is still needed for training.
For review, Longview voters approved a bond package in 2018 that included $52.41 million for police and fire facilities, including the new police station and new training center. (It was originally supposed to be a police and fire training center, but the price tag was too high, so it's only a fire facility.)
Yeakley said the recent demolition permit was for the burn building on Fair Street. (He provided photos of what was removed.) The rest of the facility will be torn down in phases through summer 2024. He provided a map showing that time line, which is featured with today's column online.
I'll also note that tank cars that the fire department uses to train to respond to train derailments were relocated in 2020.
Q: The News-Journal reported more than a year ago that the Texas Education Agency was investigating issues with standardized testing in Longview ISD. What was the outcome of that investigation?
A: That investigation specifically involves possible violations of state procedures designed to protect standardized testing integrity that might have occurred at East Texas Advanced Academies. That is one of the charter schools that operates within Longview ISD.
A Texas Education Agency spokesman told me that investigation is ongoing, and there is no update.