QUESTION: There’s been a lot of controversy about China lately. Their flag has been on television a lot and I noticed that there’s one large star and four smaller ones. What is the significance of these stars?
ANSWER: Here’s an explanation of the Chinese flag’s symbolism from the CIA’s “The World Fact Book” online: “Red with a large yellow five-pointed star and four smaller yellow five-pointed stars (arranged in a vertical arc toward the middle of the flag) in the upper hoist-side corner; the color red represents revolution, while the stars symbolize the four social classes — the working class, the peasantry, the urban petty bourgeoisie, and the national bourgeoisie (capitalists) — united under the Communist Party of China.”
Q: I know this is a long shot, but I am trying to find out if my mother graduated from Longview High School in 1928 or 1929. I always was under the impression that she did. How would I go about finding out? My mother’s name was Agnes Margarite Jordan. The family lived in the city of Longview. Her father worked for the Texas & Pacific railroad.
A: With the help of newspapers.com, I found an April 28, 1928, Longview Daily News article that I believe mentions your mother. That article’s headline says, “43 students to get diplomas next month.” Then, the article says, “Forty-three students will be graduated from Longview High School next month. This is one of the largest graduating classes in the history of the institution.” Agnes Jordan is listed among the girls finishing high school in May 1928.
Q: I keep hearing about Plus Days from my child, who attends a Longview ISD elementary school. What are Plus Days?
A: This is a continuation of questions I received from Longview ISD parents about common assessments and Plus Days. Melanie Pondant, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and Judson STEAM Academy principal, and John York, director of elementary curriculum, were nice enough to sie down with me a couple of weeks ago to talk about some of these issues, and I’ve been breaking up the answers because of the limited space in Answer Line.
Longview ISD started the Plus Day program about five years ago, beginning at Forest Park and Judson middle schools before expanding out to Foster and the elementary schools. Depending on the campus, Plus Days are an entire day or half a day, with each grade level or department having Plus Days on different days of the week. The program takes teachers out of the classroom to plan and attend training.
“LISD’s Schools by Design or Plus Days schedule allows time for teachers to collaborate and plan rigorous and highly effective lessons,” York said in information he prepared. “Research tells us that collaborative planning time is essential. Teachers meet weekly to examine pacing guides and assessment data. They determine strengths and weaknesses, deconstruct the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards for the upcoming unit, construct lesson plans, develop and model instructional activities which are aligned to the standards and match the level of rigor ..., pre-plan both interventions for those students struggling and enrichment for those who need accelerated learning. District level trainings are also scheduled during Plus Days.’
Pondant said the program is ‘fabulous,’ but required a mind-shift.
‘You can’t give people more time, but the premise behind that is how can we use time differently.... Teachers have lives and kids and families, too,” she said, and Plus Days give teachers time to work — grading papers when needed, for instance, and work with, plan with and learn from other teachers.
“They love that day,” Pondant said of teachers’ feelings toward Plus Days.
It’s in innovative program, York said.
“We’re in the business of learning, so we’re all going to be lifelong learners,” he said.