QUESTION: I’ve noticed some of the “dashboards” of COVID-19 information show significantly higher death numbers than what is being reported by the regional health authority, North East Texas Public Health Authority, for Gregg County, including the state’s dashboard and the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston. Why?
ANSWER: Pardon my editorializing here, but the lack of consistent data is indeed frustrating, and you are right — there is a significant difference in the number of deaths being reported.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports Gregg County has had 75 COVID-19 deaths, while NET Health puts that number at 39, or 45 if you include probable cases, through Tuesday. The state puts Smith County’s deaths at 110, versus NET Health numbers of 62, plus seven more probables.
The University of Texas Health Sciences Center gets its data from the state, by the way. Here’s how the state’s dashboard, which you can find at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata.aspx, says it counts death data: “As of July 27, 2020, DSHS is reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical certifier attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death.”
Terrence Ates, public information officer for the Northeast Texas Public Health District, provided me information that showed the state had informed the health district in July that it would rely on death certificate data instead of pulling the information from what is reported by local health departments and public health regions. However, the state also said at that time that it was working out a process to share death certificate information with those local entities.
That has not happened.
“NET Health only announces confirmed deaths that have been provided to us by the local municipality, city, or county,” Ates said in an email in September. “We do not have access to DSHS’ Vital Statistics databases of death certificate data.
Lara Anton, spokeswoman with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the death certificate “must list COVID-19 as a direct cause of death to be included in the counts that DSHS posts on our dashboard. We would need a signed agreement with NET Health to share additional death certificate information with them because it is confidential.”
“We’ll be able to move forward when we get the agreement back from NET Health,” she said.
Ates didn’t have information this week about that possible agreement.
So, this all seems slow and likely adds to the confusion about the data we’re all trying to follow. But hey — there I am editorializing again.
I do know, though, that Gregg County commissions will consider approval of a matter Monday that will give the Gregg County Health Department access to data from certain death records to assist in reporting COVID-19 related deaths to city and county officials. I’m just not exactly sure if that’s part of the bigger effort to make that information available to NET Health.