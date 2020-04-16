QUESTION: Would Answer Line please explain what a charter school is? There’s been a lot of publicity about that lately.
ANSWER: The type of charter school that’s received the most publicity lately, at least locally, is a newish sort of animal.
So, I’ll start with the basics. In Texas, state law provides several paths for charter schools to operate with approval from the Texas Education Agency. Charter schools are overseen by appointed boards, compared with the elected representatives we select to serve on the school boards that oversee our independent school districts.
“However, they must make public the names of their board members in an annual governance report and on their website,” the Texas Education Agency website says. “They must also comply with the Texas Public Information Act and hold public board meetings.”
Also, charter schools do not have taxing authority, while our independent school districts collect property taxes as allowed by state laws. Charter schools typically are operated with state and federal funds, and can, like school districts, seek a variety of sources of private grant funding.
Here are some important “frequently asked questions” from the TEA website:
Charter schools may not charge tuition (with an exception for some pre-K students).
Charter schools are required to serve any student who fits into the grade levels in their approved charter, their approved geographic boundary and cap on enrollment.
Charter schools may set their own teacher-student ratios or class size limits.
Charter school teachers must have a bachelor’s degree, but they don’t have to be certified (with a couple of exceptions). The charter school board may, however, set its own qualification requirements for teachers.
The charter schools you’ve been reading about most recently, though, were authorized in 2017 under Texas Senate Bill 1882, which “provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, non-profits, or government entities” to run local schools, according to the Texas Education Agency.
That provides a path for increased funding for those campuses. The school district funnels a portion of its property tax revenues to the entity it partners with to operate campuses, and the charter campuses could receive the typically larger amount of state funding that goes to charter campuses.
Longview ISD already has turned over operation of six of its campuses to one of those organizations, East Texas Advanced Academies. ETAA was newly formed when it was chosen by Longview ISD.
Now, it appears the district is poised to turn over operation of the remainder of its campuses to two other organizations.
