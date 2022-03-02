QUESTION: If Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under indictment, how can he be on the ballot to run for Texas attorney general?
ANSWER: Well, state law doesn’t prohibit it.
If you look at the Texas Election Code, it includes guidelines for people to be eligible for public office.
Specific to your question, it says: “(a) To be eligible to be a candidate for, or elected or appointed to, a public elective office in this state, a person must .... have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
Paxton was indicted, or charged, some seven years ago with three felonies connected to allegations of securities fraud, but the case has not been resolved.
That means voters have to weigh how important that is to them when voting.
Q: What is the significance of the orange bikes at the H.G. Mosley entrance to the Boorman Trail?
A: Oh man, you’re talking about some of my favorite public art in Longview.
It’s called “The Herd” and it has a companion piece a little further north on the trail called “Family.” (Confession: “Family” always makes me tear up when I see it.) They’re by local artist and Longview High School art teacher Jeff Hull, and they were made possible by Keep Longview Beautiful’s ART from the HeART program. The program has made a number of beautiful public art installations possible around the city.
I should also note that the “Vital Signs South” and “Vital Signs North” at either end of the Boorman Trail are also Hull’s work. In those sculptures, Hull used recycled city streets signs to form a person running.
I’m not sure how to answer the question of “what is the significance” of those sculptures. That’s probably a little up to each of us to interpret.
