QUESTION: If you receive a bill from a medical facility after 120 days, are you still responsible for it? I was told you're not responsible for it.
ANSWER: Texas state law does set a medical billing deadline, but it's not 120 days. (And you'll find other states have their own laws.)
Chapter 146 of the state's Civil Practice and Remedies Code is titled "Certain Claims by Health Care Service Providers Barred:" and says "a health care service provider shall bill a patient or other responsible person for services provided to the patient not later than the first day of the 11th month after the date the services are provided."
Separate rules apply to a health care provider that is billing an insurance or similar benefits plan. "If the health care service provider is required or authorized to directly bill the issuer of a health benefit plan for services provided to a patient, the health care service provider shall bill the issuer of the plan not later than: (1) the date required under any contract between the health care service provider and the issuer of the health benefit plan; or (2) if there is no contract between the health care service provider and the issuer of the health benefit plan, the first day of the 11th month after the date the services are provided.
Now, please don't take this as advice to not pay your medical bill, because Answer Line is not a legal expert and I'm not pretending to know all the possible repercussions of not paying your medical bills.
Q: Who is the attorney that is representing the clients that sued KISD for their shenanigans?
A: I'm assuming you're talking about the lawsuit involving Kilgore ISD's 2015 move to repeal its homestead exemption.
I found three attorneys listed in court files for the plaintiffs: John B. Scott, an Austin attorney; Jonathan Mitchell, of Mitchell Law in Austin; and Daniel R. Smith, of the Popp Hutcheson firm, also in Austin. Most recently the two sides have been battling in court over the plaintiff's motion to certify the "class" as part of an effort to make this a class action lawsuit. Court files show that in December Judge Vincent Dulweber in Gregg County's Court at Law No. 2 denied the school district's effort to "strike" the plaintiff's motion to certify the class. Court filings indicate proceedings to consider the class certification are continuing.