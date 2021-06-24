QUESTION: I just read in the News-Journal that Gov. Abbott vetoed 20 bills enacted by the state legislature this year. Does the Texas constitution allow for veto override like in the U.S. Constitution and several over states?
ANSWER: It does, but the issue is that the Legislature had adjourned when he issue the vetoes.
The constitution of our great state includes some specific procedures for sending bills to the governor for approval, and how the Legislature can override the governor, in Article 4 on the executive department:
Every bill that passes the House of Representatives and Senate must be sent to the governor for his approval;
He signs it if he approves of the bill; or if he doesn’t sign it within 10 days of receiving the bill (Sundays don’t count), the bill becomes law “unless the Legislature, by its adjournment, prevent its return, in which case it shall be a law, unless he shall file the same, with his objections, in the office of the Secretary of State and give notice thereof by public proclamation within twenty days after such adjournment.”
That is what Gov. Abbott did in the case of 19 of the 20 bills he vetoed this year.
If the governor disapproves, he (or she) can send it back to the branch of the Legislature where the bill began, with the governor’s objections. The bill will be reconsidered;
“If after such reconsideration, two-thirds of the members present agree to pass the bill, it shall be sent, with the objections, to the other House, by which likewise it shall be reconsidered; and, if approved by two-thirds of the members of that House, it shall become a law;” the Constitution says.
The governor also has what amounts to line item veto power when it comes to “items of appropriation” — or spending money.
“He may object to one or more of such items, and approve the other portion of the bill,” the state’s Constitution says.
The governor then sends the items he or she objected to back to the House of Representatives or Senate — wherever the bill originated — with the items to which the governor objected.
“If, on reconsideration, one or more of such items be approved by two-thirds of the members present of each House, the same shall be part of the law, notwithstanding the objections of the Governor. If any such bill, containing several items of appropriation, not having been presented to the Governor ten days (Sundays excepted) prior to adjournment, be in the hands of the Governor at the time of adjournment, he shall have twenty days from such adjournment within which to file objections to any items thereof and make proclamation of the same, and such item or items shall not take effect.”
As you probably heard, the governor did use his line-item veto power when he signed the state budget but cut funding for the Texas Legislature.
Q: When is Hollywood Theaters going to reopen, or is it just going to stay closed?
A: The sign on the building says Hollywood Theaters, but it’s really known as Regal Longview these days. It opened back up in May on U.S. 259.
Our other movie theater, AMC Longview 10 on Tall Pines, also has been open for some time, along with Kilgore’s 4 Star Cinema. (If you’ve never been there, it’s a really nice locally owned theater.)