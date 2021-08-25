QUESTION: Can those who took the Moderna COVID vaccine take the Pfizer booster when it becomes available? Or will Moderna have a booster available? How long do you have to wait to get a booster?
ANSWER: National health officials have said we should receive boosters that match the original vaccines we received, either Moderna or Pfizer. (Boosters of both will be available. We're still waiting to hear whether people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will need a booster. It's likely, but since it was released later than the other vaccines, public health officials are still gathering information.)
We're still waiting to hear whether the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will officially authorize boosters. Assuming that happens, the original announcement about boosters said they would be offered beginning Sept. 20, but we're supposed to wait until it's been eight months since we received our second dose. Also, boosters would be rolled out in a similar manner as they were when they first became available, with priority given to people who work in health care, nursing home residents and senior Americans. Read the original announcement here: tinyurl.com/aaxv854r.
Q: Democrat members of the Texas House of Representatives were refusing to appear for a third legislative session this year to prevent the attendance quorum necessary for conducting business. I recall them doing this once before in 2003 in protest over the House redistricting plan. Have Texas’ Republican representatives ever engaged in this behavior, and if so, when?
A: So, I didn't find any instance of Republicans doing that, but Answer Line feels she should point out that the Republican Party in Texas was really a non-issue for a long time. In fact, there were so few Republicans elected to the state legislature for so long that any kind of walkout would have been moot. It wouldn't have had the power of breaking quorum (which is two-thirds in each chamber).
The Legislative Reference Library of Texas has an interesting list (which you can view at https://lrl.texas.gov/legeLeaders/members/partyList.cfm) showing the number of Democrats versus Republicans in the House and Senate during each session. It shows a sprinkling of Republicans in the years following the Civil War and none between 1931 and 1949. The House of Representatives had one Republican in 1951, and then none for five more sessions until the 58th session in 1963 when the House had seven Republicans. The Republican Party in Texas has become stronger in the following years and has controlled both chambers since the 78th session in 2003. The party has not, however, reached the level of having quorum on its own in either the House or Senate.
Now, back to the original issue of legislators who don't show up: You're right, Democrats staged a walkout in 2003 over Congressional redistricting, but that wasn't the first. In 1979, a group of 12 Democratic Senators I've seen described as "liberal Democrats" — known as the "Killer Bees" — left the Capitol to block passage of measure affecting how presidential primaries are conducted. Democrats controlled the House and Senate, but there were some more conservative Democrats the Killer Bees were working against as well as Republicans.