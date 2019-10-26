Editor’s note: Answer Line’s spinning plates fell this week. She’ll be back next week. In the meantime, keep sending in your questions and enjoy this best-of column.
QUESTION: Several people walk their dogs, let them do their business on my lawn and do not pick up after them even though they carry poop bags. Where the dogs urinate, the grass dies. What can I do about this?
ANSWER: There are some local and state rules that might apply to this situation. In all honesty, though, the best and probably easiest step to take, if you haven’t done so already, is to walk outside and have a polite conversation with the people who are walking their dogs and letting them do their business in your yard. Hopefully, a kind request will do the trick.
But if you need to get a little more direct, you could mention there are provisions in state law and city ordinance that prohibit the behavior. City spokesman Shawn Hara, for instance, said city ordinance prohibits “depositing litter on private property, which includes ‘waste material.’” Longview Police Sgt. Shane McCarter also said it might be considered criminal mischief.
Hara also pointed out another option that avoids official involvement if you’re interested in that: Place a small sign in your yard asking dog owners to clean up their dogs’ messes.
I mention those options first because, after that, you’ll probably have to work a little harder. This isn’t really the kind of thing you call 911 for, but you could call your police area representative for assistance. (Locate yours here: bit.ly/2o6qiCl) You also could file a complaint with the police department. The city prosecutor would review the complaint and it might go to municipal court.
As McCarter explained, if you go that route, you’d have to know the name of the person you’re filing a complaint against and be willing to testify in court.
Q: My friends and I are wondering why you should not put shredded paper in the city of Longview recycling?
A: I guess this is a good news day for you, because you actually can put shredded paper in your recycling cart. David Simmons, sanitation and beautification manager for the city Longview, told me “shredded paper is perfectly fine.”
“I would recommend putting in a clear plastic bag. The bag will keep the paper shreds from blowing out when our truck dumps the cart. Using a clear bag will allow us to see that it is, in fact, recycling,” he said.
Q: I saw in the newspaper’s Police Beat recently that somebody from Kilgore was released from jail after being charged with the third or more instance of driving while intoxicated. Whatever became of the three strikes and out law? Do we still have that in Texas?
A: Yes, we do, but that law generally applies to felonies, with increasing punishments for each felony conviction. Driving while intoxicated starts off as a misdemeanor, unless the driver is involved in a wreck that hurts or kills someone else. Still, a person who is convicted on more than one driving while intoxicated charge faces increasing penalties each time, and it eventually would be classified as a felony.