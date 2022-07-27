QUESTION: A poster in the “Everything Longview” Facebook group recently stated substitute teachers need only a high school diploma. Color me incredulous. Surely subs require a four-year degree in something, even if not in the subject for which they’re subbing. Do any schools employ substitute teachers with this meager criteria?
ANSWER: So, first, I should tell you that the state does not have set education requirements for substitute teachers and allows each school to set their own standards. So, you’ll see different standards from school to school. Here’s a little bit about that from the Texas Association of School Boards: “In Texas each school district may decide locally on how to set requirements for the hiring of substitute teachers. While there is no common standard across districts or regions, there are several qualifications typically seen across the state including the following:
Education: Most districts require some baseline of education. However, it doesn’t have to be a degree or a certain number of college hours. The district can decide the education requirement for substitute teachers which may include college hours but not necessarily a degree.
Certification: Teacher certification is not required to be a substitute teacher in Texas. In some schools, certified substitute teachers are recruited for certain assignments or schools. Certified substitute teachers are usually paid more and assigned to long-term or more challenging assignments.”
Substitute teachers also must pass a background check, and schools typically provide them with training.
Local requirements are generally found on district websites. Here’s a few I found: Longview ISD requires a substitute teacher to have at least 30 hours of college courses; Kilgore ISD’s website says it attempts to hire certified teachers as substitutes, but at the least substitutes are required to have a high school diploma or GED. Requirements are the same at Hallsville and Pine Tree ISDs.
I’ll also noteworthy that the Texas Association of School Boards says schools are struggling to get enough substitute teachers. It seems to be a universal theme:
“Texas school districts, like so many across the country, are having trouble keeping classrooms open and functioning in the absence of teachers. Finding willing and qualified substitute teachers is a constant challenge for schools, but this year substitute teachers have been key to keeping classrooms open and mitigating student learning loss.”
