QUESTION: Never paid much attention to my electric bill from Southwestern Electric Power until I received my last statement for $291.62. This statement said it was an estimate. Checking back to June, my bill was $150.93, actual reading. I never knew that there was an actual reading and an estimate reading.
I cannot get in touch with anyone who can tell me why they should or would estimate my bill.
ANSWER: When "estimate" shows up on your electric bill, that means SWEPCO wasn't able to read your meter.
"This can happen for a limited number of reasons, including the inability of an employee to complete the reading due to lack of accessibility," Tara Muck, SWEPCO spokeswoman, told me.
But SWEPCO said it will make it right.
"When this happens, we estimate the customer’s monthly kilowatt-hour usage utilizing several different algorithms, including taking into account usage during the same time period from the previous year," she said. "When the meter is read the next month, the bill will 'true-up' with the next actual reading."
SWEPCO also is updating technology that could prevent this in the future.
"Our new smart meters, which are in the early stages of installation in Texas, will allow us to use secure wireless technology to read meters daily. This will help prevent whole-month estimations when circumstances prevent a meter read," Muck said.
I'll also offer this reminder: SWEPCO increased its rates this year and implemented a new fuel charge to pay for the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity during the winter storm of 2021.
Q: I was on the new section of the walking trail for the first time this morning. I noticed there was a lot of mud and dirt in the section that goes under McCann Road/Spur 63. Due to the slope of the trail, water accumulates in this section. I did not see a drain here. Does the new design provide for a drain?
A: Longview Parks Director Scott Caron said there already are drains installed.
"And (the trail) is sloped to allow for water to flow off the trail. Due to the trail being in a floodway, when the creek overflows its banks, water will back up onto the trail. When the creek recedes, the water will as well. It may take a day or so for it to fully dry though," he said in an email.
It's not uncommon for trails to be built in floodways — it gives use to land that really can't be used for anything else.