Merry Christmas, happy holidays and season’s greetings, dear readers.
This year, I decided to peruse past editions of the Longview News-Journal to tell you about some Christmases past here in our city. I was struck by how headlines of the past show that the world is always unraveling, but this season offers us hope and joy to carry year-round.
I hope you find this trip down Longview’s memory lane interesting (with thanks to newspapers.com for archiving our old newspapers for us).
1. On Dec. 24, 1961, the Sunday edition was topped with a headline that said, “Look to Christmas for signs of peace” all the way across the top of the page. It was over stories about Christians traveling to Bethlehem, a drawing close to the top of the page offering “Seasons Greetings” and stories about a train wreck in Italy that killed 71 people and a burglary at a Brookshire’s that was in the Alpine Village Shopping Center. What was most striking to Answer Line, though, was a front page editorial about how the Soviet Union’s Communist star is “actively, openly” challenging the star of Bethlehem.
2. I guess I shouldn’t be shocked, but I was when I found a Christmas greeting from the Gregg County Ku Klux Klan on the front page of the Dec. 23, 1922, Longview Daily Leader, right next to an editorial cartoon celebrating Santa Claus’s arrival as the “Greatest of Them All” compared with other popular symbols of American holidays — Uncle Sam, the Thanksgiving turkey, and Cupid on Valentine’s Day.
The Klan’s Christmas message said, in part, “The Ku Klux Klan as an organization has during its existence earnestly striven for respect for law the lessening of crime. Continuing steadfastly in this purpose and to aid in making an enjoyable and possibly the best Christmas by preserving quiet and orderly conduct, the Klan stands ready to aid in every possible way the officers of the county and city in maintaining peace and order and in detecting and preventing offenses of every sort.”
The message from the local Klan went on to offer a specific warning to “bootleggers, bums and gamblers,” and a message of Christmas and New Year’s “peace, happiness and prosperity” to the “lovers of law and order.”
I couldn’t control my eye rolling while reading that, by the way.
The newspaper also contained a lovely account of a Christmas pageant at “the Presbyterian church,” with a description of the primary department’s “little tots” singing “Jesus Loves Me” and “Joy to the World.”
3. The afternoon Longview Daily News on Dec. 24, 1942, was filled with news of World War II, and a story about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s holiday greeting.
“Yuletide greetings from President Roosevelt will launch the nation on a somber observance of another wartime Christmas as the thoughts of those at home turn to the million boys in fighting stations abroad and the millions of others in army and navy posts in the United States.”
4. The Longview Daily News on Dec. 24, 1981 — that was the afternoon paper, and no paper was published on Christmas Day that year — had a fun story about what was really just a gas station on Interstate 20. The owner, Longview businessman O.L. Kimbrough, had dubbed the little spot “Merry Christmas, Tx.” It also featured a yellow, spinning dinosaur.
The paper also had a really sweet story about members of Temple Emanu-El, our local Jewish congregation, who would fill in for members of the Longview Police Department’s clerical staff on Christmas Day so they could celebrate “the premier Christian holiday” with their families. I wasn’t surprised to read that Natalie Rabicoff had helped organized that effort.
And with that, I’ll see say Merry Christmas once again and see you next week, as we prepare to say goodbye to another year.