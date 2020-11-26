Happy Thanksgiving. It’s an Answer Line tradition to take a break today from our usual questions and wish you a day filled with the best pecan pie, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese and smoked turkey there is. May all your rolls be soft and buttery today.
From the bottom of my heart, I hope this day and this season are filled with nothing but good things for you, that we find real reasons to rejoice and celebrate this day, and every day, in spite of what I think we can all agree has been a difficult year.
You see, the world is unraveling. This beautiful, imperfect, spectacular, flawed world is always unraveling.
That’s how it’s been, almost since time began. As I believer I know it’s not what God intended. He made this world perfect. No suffering. No death.
But we messed it up.
Then, it began unraveling.
That’s the word a friend used a few years ago when she preached as part of a “burning questions” series at First Baptist Church in Marshall, where I attend with my sons. It’s the age-old question of “Why do bad things happen to good people?”
Sure, sometimes we pay for our choices, for our sins, with direct consequences. Other times, we fall into the unraveling that will continue until Jesus returns. As another friend I trust explained it to me, we’re invited to share in Christ’s suffering.
That is where I find myself this month, after I had prematurely began celebrating three years of being cancer free.
As it turns out, pain I developed in my neck and head in recent weeks were the results of tumors in my spinal column and cancer in my skull. (Pardon to my doctors if that’s too simplistic of an explanation.) My breast cancer, which was Her2-positive — one of several kinds of breast cancer — has returned and is now metastatic breast cancer.
It’s so hard to say that, because those words come with so much meaning, meaning that’s hard to talk about, especially when I look at my boys. They were 3 and 8 the first time. Now, they’re just 6 and 11.
But I am a person who walks in hope. I am not in despair. My world is not unraveling, even as I pray for the gift of time, even as I pray that God takes this burden from my children.
And my family and I are so loved. I’ve already told family and friends, of course, and they told family and friends. What I didn’t expect is what has occurred — a beautiful stream of prayers, cards, food and love, from people we know and many we don’t. It has lightened our load and brightened our days.
It has reminded me why this difficult time, not just in my life, but in our country’s collective history, is also beautiful.
I am thankful for the present and hopeful for years as we pray for the success of ongoing treatments. I hope you also find reasons for thanks and hopefulness as we continue to suffer through this strange, sad time in history — when we need each other so badly, but also need to protect each other for now.
Perhaps next year, things will be “normal” again. Perhaps next year our biggest holiday concerns will be whether the stinkin’ Cowboys will win, whether the pie crust burns, and if we have enough room for the abundance of family and friends with whom we’ll gather.
In the meantime, Happy Thanksgiving. I hope your day is filled with all the good things.