Editor's note: This column was originally published March 28, 2019:
QUESTION: What are the tanks across the street from Foster Middle School (on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview).
ANSWER: The sign there says “Delek Crude Logistics, LLC” and “Longview Station.”
Delek Crude Logistics is part of a larger company, Delek US. Here’s a description I found of the logistics segment on the company’s website:
“Logistics segment gathers, transports and stores crude oil, as well as markets, distributes, transports and stores refined production in the southeast US and west Texas. These operations support the refining segment and third parties. ... Delek Logistics Partners ... assets consist of approximately 770 miles of crude and product transportation pipelines, a 600 mile crude oil gathering system and storage tanks and terminals. These operations support Delek US refining assets and third parties.”
I’ve reached out to the company in several ways with no success, but I found information the company had posted online that shows it has a crude tank farm in Longview, among numerous other facilities throughout East Texas. That would indicate those cylindrical tanks you’re looking at are storing crude oil.
You can also see a number of pipelines rising above the ground at that location, which is also consistent with the information I found online. It shows the company has a Longview tank farm connecting to other facilities throughout East Texas and in neighboring states by pipeline, including to a Delek refinery in Tyler. Also, just as another example, the information I found shows that Delek’s Caddo Pipeline runs 80 miles between Longview and Louisiana. It was completed in 2017 at a cost of $123 million.
I will say, though, that online appraisal district records show the property is owned by Seminole Creek, with an Oklahoma mailing address associated with Blueknight Energy Partners in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ve reached out to them as well, so perhaps we’ll get some more information at some point.
Q: My question for you is on the TV show “House Hunters” on HGTV. It seems a couple never agree on anything concerning the houses they look at. Is it scripted for them to do that, or do they naturally disagree about everything?
A: From the information I found, it doesn’t appear that the show hands participants an actual script, but there is, at least, some repetition involved in filming that might make it sound scripted.
I asked a spokeswoman for the show your question involved and received a response that I don’t think actually answered the question: “House Hunters’ is about the journey to find a perfect home,” Amy Hammontree said in an email. “The people you see in the series are real people who have searched for, negotiated and paid for a home with their own money. They move in and make it their own. We shorten the very lengthy process for television.”
So, I searched around to see what other news outlets had reported and came across a bit of a controversy from 2012, from when a participant on the show said that much of it was staged. At that time, several media outlets reported this statement as being released by HGTV:
“We’re making a television show, so we manage certain production and time constraints while honoring the home buying process. To maximize production time, we seek out families who are pretty far along in the process. Often everything moves much more quickly than we can anticipate, so we go back and revisit some of the homes that the family has already seen and we capture their authentic reactions.
“Because the stakes in real estate are so high, these homeowners always find themselves RIGHT back in the moment, experiencing the same emotions and reactions to these properties. Showcasing three homes makes it easier for our audience to ‘play along’ and guess which one the family will select. It’s part of the joy of the ‘House Hunters’ viewing experience. Through the lens of television, we can offer a uniquely satisfying and fun viewing experience that fulfills a universal need to occasionally step into someone else’s shoes.”