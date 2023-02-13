Editor's note: This Answer Line originally was published May 5, 2018:
QUESTION: Is there a way for me to find out if my child’s teacher is certified to teach in the subject area to which he or she is assigned? Is there a way to find out the percentage of teachers in my child’s school district who are teaching in areas in which they are not certified to teach?
A: I’m going to insert the word “easily” into your question: Is there a way to find out easily if your child’s teacher is certified to teach in the subject area to which he or she is assigned?
Yes. There is. Starting at the website tea.texas.gov, click on the “Texas Educators” subject toward the right side of the page and then go over to the left to “Certification” and “Certificate Look Up.” Click there, and then click again on the middle of the page on “Certificate Lookup.” That brings up a query window. Just be warned that if it’s a really common name, you might find more than one teacher with that name.
There is not, however, an easy way to get that percentage you’re looking for at a district level. The Texas Education Agency’s website has a statewide report on the subject. That means that information is collected and reported to the state, but the district-level information isn’t reported individually on the TEA website. That sounds like it’s information that could be collected from the district through a request under open records laws.
Q: I read the story in the News-Journal’s Taste section Wednesday about the royal wedding cake, and it talked about edible flowers. It said to use edible flowers on top. My question is: What kind of flowers are edible?
A: I found some information through the Texas AgriLife Extension Agency, but if you’re looking for more detailed information, there are books available on the subject that you might find at the Longview Public Library or your local bookstore (from which you probably can order online).
Here’s a list of some edible flowers. Be mindful that I found recommendations calling for using organic flowers so that they haven’t been treated with fertilizers or bug killers.
I’m sure there are others, but here are some suggestions:
Violas;
Pansies;
Nasturtiums;
Squash blossoms;
Zucchini blossoms;
Daylilies;
Rose petals;
Hibiscuses;
Redbud blossoms; and
Most herb flowers.