QUESTION: When the city dredged the pond at Teague Park a few years ago, the pond was never restocked. It’s a safe place for seniors to fish, but there are no fish there. They stock it with trout for the kids fishing day, but the fish die off when the water warms up. Why hasn’t it been restocked?
ANSWER: The pond was dredged in 2014, and city Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said you are correct, it is stocked annually for the Kids Fishing Derby with rainbow trout. (The Kids Fishing Derby is this Saturday, by the way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event has a limited number of rods, reels and fishing bait available.)
He said, though, that the pond was stocked with blue gill and bass after it was dredged. Also, when Texas Parks and Wildlife stocks the pond for the annual children’s fishing event, other species of fish are included in addition to rainbow trout. (I saw that the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s website verifies that the pond has been stocked with fingerling largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish since the pond was dredged.)
If you’d like the city to consider stocking additional fish at the pond there, I’d suggest you contact the parks office or your City Council representative. (Call the parks office at 903-237-1250.)
Sidenote: Lear Park has a lovely little pond as well that’s almost hidden away and accessed by a trail. It’s not been stocked with fish, but Caron said that’s something the city will consider as part of planned improvements to the trail that are part of the most recent bond election.
Q: Has anyone else noticed the people running red lights? It’s just excessive, with two or three cars running through the light, so it’s not a fresh red light. I was just wondering if anything could be done, if police could monitor intersections? It seems like there’s never anything done.
A: Perhaps you saw the story in Sunday’s News-Journal by Jimmy Isaac that showed the Longview Police Department has issued increased numbers of red light citations in the past couple of years.
Longview officers issued 340 red light citations in 2019; 262 in 2018; 187 in 2017; 223 in 2016; 211 in 2015; 191 in 2014; and 249 in 2013. Isaac also reported that intersection-related crashes have dropped 3.3 percent during the past 4 1/2 years (from the time red light cameras were pulled in Longview.)
All that said, police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said red light enforcement is difficult.
“When we’re sitting there, nobody’s running a red light,” because they can see the police car near the intersection, she explained. Drivers might behave while the officer is sitting there but go right back to running the red light when the officer is gone.
The police department is concerned about motorists running red lights, she said, but she said it doesn’t seem to be any more of a problem than in the past.
“The officers work them when they can,” she said, but officers have to see the offense happen. That can be difficult because an officer can’t see the colors of the traffic signal at all directions of an intersection at the same time.
If there’s a specific traffic signal or area you’re worried about, you can contact your police area representative or Sgt. Jeremy Higginbotham in the traffic division by calling (903) 237-1199. Find your police area representative by visiting www.longviewtexas.gov/2647/Police-Area-Representatives-PAR .