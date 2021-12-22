QUESTION: I have noticed several Texas flags in my neighborhood being flown with the red bar on top. I think there is a story about the flag at the Alamo which reminds us which bar goes on top. Will you tell that story and help us fly our flag correctly?
ANSWER: I had never heard of such a story involving the Alamo and the state flag and went looking for it before I had a realization: The Battle of the Alamo happened before our state flag was adopted.
The Battle of the Alamo took place over 13 days, ending on March 6, 1836. Our state flag was adopted in 1839 (before we joined the United States).
A couple of other flags had been adopted before that. Here's some information I found on the Texas House of Representatives' website:
"The official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, January 25, 1839, on motion of William H. Wharton, Oliver Jones and others. It specified that the flag should consist of 'a blue perpendicular stripe of the width of one-third of the whole length of the flag and a white star of five points in the center thereof and two horizontal stripes of equal length and breadth, the upper stripe of white, the lower of red, of the length of two thirds of the length of the whole flag...."
"The Lone Star Flag described above was not the first official flag of the Republic of Texas. A flag consisting of a blue field with a large central gold star was adopted by the first Texas Congress, December 10, 1836. The design was suggested by President David G. Burnet and it is sometimes called the 'Burnet flag.' It was the flag of the Republic from 1836 to 1839. At the same time, the Congress adopted a Texas Navy flag which had been officially recognized as early as April 9, 1836, by President Burnet."
That flag consisted of "union, blue star central, with 13 prolonged stripes, alternate red and white."
Of course, it's possible the Texas flags you're seeing are being flown upside down intentionally, if, for instance, someone's trying to make a statement about being in distress.
Q: Where can I give money to help the people that have suffered so much through the tornado that went through Kentucky and Tennessee and other places? Is there someplace here in town that’s taking the money?
A: You have lots of options for giving money to those relief efforts. I'll tell you about a couple.
Patrick Johnson with J-Star Ministries has been collecting donations of needed items and taking them to Kentucky. If you would like to donate money to his effort, call him at (903) 424-1757.
Also, don't forget the American Red Cross is always helping to respond and help in these kinds of disasters. Give online at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Q: In the past week and a half, I have had six phone calls regarding my "Medicare card." They tell me that Medicare is sending out a new card, different from the one we now have which is red, white and blue. They say the new one is to be yellow or gold, so I called the phone number on the back of the Medicare card and asked the person who answered the phone said that there is no plan to change the card and to not give out any information from my card. Please publish this information. Maybe it will prevent someone from getting scammed.
A: This scam has been circulating for a while and I'm glad you didn't fall for it. Medicare last changed card designs in 2018.
Here's some words of caution from Medicare:
"Don’t share your Medicare number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email or by approaching you in person, unless you’ve given them permission in advance. Plans don't need your personal information to give a quote. Medicare, or your Medicare plan representative, will only call and ask for personal information in these situations: A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join the plan can also call you. A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back. Only give personal information like your Medicare Number to doctors, insurance companies (and their licensed agents or brokers) or plans acting on your behalf, or trusted people in the community who work with Medicare like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)."