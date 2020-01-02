Happy New Year, readers! I hope you’ve enjoyed some black-eyed peas — my mom always makes sure I’ve had mine, or if you must, some cabbage.
I’m going to start the Answer Line year by looking back at some of the best questions from 2019. As I was reviewing this past year, I was reminded again how thankful I am for Answer Line readers. This will be my 12th year as the keeper of this space in the News-Journal, which means I’m no Barbara Richardson McClellan or Van Craddock. I love trying to answer your questions, so keep them coming in 2020.
In date order, here are some questions that stood out to me in 2019:
FEB.14 QUESTION: Does Longview High School have a policy in place that forbids vaping on campus?
ANSWER: Yes. Actually, it’s forbidden on all Longview ISD campuses in the Student Code of Conduct, and specifically in the Longview High School Student Handbook. That restriction appears to be pretty commonplace among schools these days. I verified that Pine Tree and Spring Hill school districts, for instance, have similar prohibitions against e-cigarettes, along with typical tobacco products.
By the way, state law also prohibits people younger than 18 from using or possessing electronic cigarettes or tobacco products, and it’s illegal for stores to sell those items to minors as well. ...
ANSWER LINE NOTE: We’re learning more and more about the potential dangers of E-cigarettes or vaping, considering the outbreak of what federal agencies are calling EVALI, short for “e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury.” Keep in mind these recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control:
”E-cigarette, or vaping, products should never be used by youths, young adults, or women who are pregnant.
Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette, or vaping, products. There is no safe tobacco product. All tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, carry a risk.
THC use has been associated with a wide range of health effects, particularly with prolonged frequent use. The best way to avoid potentially harmful effects is to not use THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products....”
JUNE 15 QUESTION: Reading your recent column regarding the Longview ISD school board has prompted me to ask you a question I have had on my mind for some months. In light of this group’s bad decisions, inconsiderate treatment of teachers, students and parents and a host of other abuses, can you tell me if there is a “no confidence” process — petition perhaps — for removing the entire school board?
ANSWER: State law does not provide a way for voters in Texas school districts to recall school board members. State law also does not provide for term limits of school board members.
ANSWER LINE NOTE: This question stood out to me as I thought about what’s happened in the past year with Longview ISD. The school board turned over operation of six of its campuses to the charter school East Texas Advanced Academies and is considering converting the rest of the district to charter schools as well. Such charter schools have their own boards that are not selected by district voters. I know some of the Longview ISD board members, and I’m 100 percent confident that they and the rest of the trustees are all super-nice people with the best of intentions. I wonder, though, what the effect will be of removing the authority of our locally elected school board over district campuses and the people overseeing those campuses.
MAY 15 QUESTION: Was it straight-line winds or a tornado that hit Longview on Wednesday afternoon? My opinion is that it felt like and it looks like tornado damage.
ANSWER: The National Weather Service has said straight-line winds....
ANSWER LINE NOTE: This question is still a testy subject around town, but I wonder whether it matters. The National Weather Service has said the May 8 storm delivered winds of about 90 mph. That does a lot of damage whether it’s packaged as a tornado or as straight-line winds. Separately, I’m hoping for a year with fewer major storms and fewer power outages. (I’m also happy that my neighbors recently moved back into a beautiful, newly built home next door after Answer Line’s big oak tree was blown onto their house during that May 8 storm. I remain thankful they weren’t home when that happened.)
There were more, but space is Answer Line’s enemy, regardless of whether it’s 2019 or 2020. Have a great year.